Ramadan Kareem, UAE…

The Holy Month of Ramadan will begin on Monday, March 11, after the crescent moon was sighted this evening, Sunday, March 10, by the UAE’s official Moon Sighting Committee.

This means Monday will be the first day of fasting for all Muslims. The news was confirmed by Emirates News Agency (wam) in a tweet:

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims, as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

When is Eid Al Fitr 2024?

The Holy Month is typically 29 or 30 days long, and is then followed by a public holiday, Eid Al Fitr. In 2024, Eid Al Fitr is expected to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar.

If the astronomical predictions are accurate, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15. If the crescent moon isn’t sighted and it’s a 30-day Ramadan, Eid al Fitr will be a six-day break, from Tuesday, April 9 to Monday, April 15. Again, we will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials.

