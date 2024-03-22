Music to our ears…

If you’re like us at What’s On and you love breakfast, then you need to check out some of the cities all you can eat deals. From pastries, pancakes and sweet treats, to savoury delights such as shakshouka and eggs on toast alongside heartwarming cups of coffee and tea to keep you caffeinated.

Here are 6 breakfast spots you need to check out:

Bistro Des Arts

At Bistro Des Arts, guests are invited to enjoy a traditional French-style sharing brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Help yourself from the buffet to start where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts of meat. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage all for Dhs119. For an additional Dhs85, guests can treat themselves to three breakfast cocktails.

Bistro Des Arts, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina, 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Circle Cafe

From 8am to 4pm all breakfast fanatics can indulge in gorgeous dishes, from shakshouka, breakfast bowls, eggs any style, huevos rancheros and more, alongside one fresh cup of coffee or tea. If you are an early riser or prefer to sleep in late, this breakfast deal is available for the majority of the day, allowing plenty of time for everyone to enjoy their favourite dishes.

Circle Cafe, multiple locations in Dubai except Kite Beach, 8am to 4pm, @circlecafe_dxb

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck into six breakfast dishes at Ella’s Eatery. Starting from Dhs85, enjoy an array of dishes as well as a hot and cold beverage. Breakfast favourites on the extensive menu include beetroot avocado toast, eggs Benedict, shakshouka and waffles.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily from 8am to 12pm from Dhs85. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Jones the Grocer

This Dubai staple is now offering an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8am to 11.30am daily, for only Dhs69 for adults and Dhs45 for children up to 11 years old. Diners can dig into classic eggs Benedict, poached eggs with avocado and basil pesto topped onto sourdough, as well as a Persian feta omelette, acai bowls, filled croissants and more. One hot drink comes with each breakfast, so you will be able to get your caffeine fix in as well.

Jones the Grocer, Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, Dubai, 8am to 11.30am daily, Tel: (0)4 385 1033, jonesthegrocer.com

LDC Kitchen

As of Saturday, June 10, LDC Kitchen is offering guests an all-you-can-eat breakfast package in Dubai. From 8m to 2pm, guests are invited to enjoy a delectable range of breakfast dishes. Whether you’re there for an early lunch or a late breakfast, the all-you-can-eat brunch is pried at Dhs69 per person.

LDC Kitchen, various locations across Dubai, weekends from 8am to 2pm, Dhs69 per person. @ldckitchen

Peaches and Cream

Taking place from Friday to Saturday, this beautiful beach club now offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast and coffee for only Dhs69. Experience the laid-back vibes of Peaches and Cream, paired with your choice of delicious dishes, including Avocado toast, or Mexicana eggs.

Peaches and Cream, Clubhouse Al Nafura, Shoreline Apartments, Palm Jumeirah, Fri to Sat 9am to 11.30am, Dhs69 all-you-can-eat breakfast. Tel: (0)52 947 4552 @peachesandcreamdxb

Images: Social and provided