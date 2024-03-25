Doing it all night, all summer…

Just in, Swedish icon Zara Larsson will be performing at Global Village Dubai for a killer performance on April 18. She will be performing on the main stage from 8pm.

Never forget you

You will know Zara Larsson for her incredible hits including Lush Life, which was her first track back in 2015 which skyrocketed her to fame.

She has since gone on to release other fantastic tracks including Never Forget You, which featured David Guetta, You Love Who You Love, and Can’t Be Tamed.

The Swedish star, Zara Larsson will be part of the festivities to conclude an incredible 28th season at Global Village and your entry to the show is included in the price of your entry ticket.

That means that your concert ticket will only cost you Dhs22.50 when you order online and Dhs25 at the gate. Which is a steal for such a massive performer.

Also performing in Dubai

April is a big month in Dubai, we have a long and extensive list of performances making their way to the city.

You can experience an entire weekend of performances. Starting with Zara Larsson at Global Village on April 18. Next head to Coca-Cola Arena on April 19 for a performance from the Australian sensation The Kid Laroi. April 20, head off to the Dubai Tennis Stadium for a performance from the throwback icons B*Witched.

Need more of a reason to party in April? Elrow will be back for one night of incredible music from none other than Fisher and he will be performing at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on April 13.

Need another throw back – We’ve got you covered because Boyz II Men are also performing at the Coca-Cola Arena at the end of the month on April 28.

Zara Larsson, Global Village, doors open from 6pm, concert starts at 8pm. Tickets cost Dhs22.50 online and Dhs25 at the gate. globalvillage.ae

Images: Supplied