Atlantis, The Palm is set to host one of the world’s biggest DJs as Martin Garrix headlines an epic open-air concert this May. Marking the return of Atlantis Live, a mega live music series at the iconic resort, Martin Garrix will perform an unmissable set on Saturday May 11.

Backdropped by the Dubai skyline and dramatic Palm Island, guests will be able to dance the night away to Garrix’ signature high-octane set of floor-filling tunes and mind-blowing visuals. Early bird tickets are now on sale from Dhs300 via platinumlist.net, while VIP packages start from Dhs15,000 (minimum spend) for up to 10.

One of the world’s most talented and influential DJs, Martin Garrix last headlined in Dubai at the end of 2022, performing a sellout gig at the Coca-Cola Arena that December. Since debuting his smash-hit Animals in 2013, Garrix has enjoyed worldwide fame, releasing anthems like In the Name of Love, Scared to Be Lonely and There for You, all of which you can expect to hear when he returns to Dubai. He’ll be joined by surprise support acts, which are being kept under wraps for now.

While Martin Garrix will be the first performer in this year’s Atlantis Live series, he won’t be the last. Stay tuned, as more huge headliners are set to come our way as part of the Atlantis Live live music events.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm, Saturday May 11, from Dhs300. platinumlist.net/. @atlantisthepalm