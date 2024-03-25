Drive on over…

We just love the food festivals here in the UAE. They always keep the non-restaurant dining scene fresh and exciting and if you’re a fan too, we’ve just got word that Miami Vibes is returning to Abu Dhabi.

Haven’t heard of Miami Vibes? It is a food truck extravaganza that pops on every UAE foodie’s gram when they return and if you’re one of the hungry souls waiting for an update, we finally have one.

Via their social media, Miami Vibes has announced to UAE food concepts and restaurants that they are open for registrations. The post adds ‘Miami Vibes Ramadan’ with ‘Drive in’.

When we reached out to the Miami Vibes team, they told us that this time around will be a drive-through concept.

The food trucks will be parked at Al Qana in Abu Dhabi. As for the dates, Miami Vibes will return over Ramadan from March 31 to April 13, 2024.

How will it work? Each truck will have an intercom ordering system (similar to other drive-thrus) where customers can order their food. Don’t want to spill in your new car or don’t want to deal with the food smell post your meal? There will be a rest area in the space where you can enjoy your meal outdoors.

Do note though, that it is getting warmer, so this spot may not go ahead as it will be a tad uncomfortable for you.

What are the restaurants and food concepts to expect? Miami Vibes hasn’t announced this just yet, but they will a few days before the actual launch.

In the past, some of the popular food vendors include Chunk Bakehouse, Fritz, One Wheel Ticket, Baofriend, Taqado Mexican Kitchen, Sauce, Ali Bhai, Senior Taco, Tonda Pizza, Swirl Bowls and more.

While we won’t get the usual sit-down and dine experience, we are hoping we don’t lose out on the Instagrammability of the food festival. Guess we will have to wait and find out. Stay tuned!

Miami Vibes, Dar Wasl, Al Wasl, Dubai, March 31 to April 13, free entry, @miamivibes.ae

Images: Unsplash