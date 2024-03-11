Fashion and food = the perfect match(a)…

We think we may have just found your next favourite hangout… The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee.

Making its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates in March, the photogenic café is located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Instantly recognisable for its timeless design, iconic shade of green, equestrian-themed artwork, and of course the cute Polo bear, Ralph’s Coffee will serve the signature roast blend, featuring organically grown beans from Central America, South America, and Africa, along with a selection of teas and beverages.

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick espresso or craving a leisurely afternoon with loved ones, sip in style with one of the designer’s signature sweet treats including Ralph’s Brownie, Carrot Cake, and Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.

Ralph Lauren’s first ever coffee shop opened in New York in 2014 and has since expanded all around the world from including London, Paris, Tokyo, and Beijing. It will be the brand’s fourth outpost in the Middle East with two locations in Doha and one set to open in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) later this year.

Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 12am. @ralphscoffee

Images: Social