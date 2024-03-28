The 122-storey building will come complete with a sparkling lap pool on the 109th floor sky deck…

Ultra-luxury, wellness-focused hospitality operator Six Senses is expanding in Dubai. The brand has unveiled plans for a new residential tower – set to be the world’s tallest – in Dubai Marina. The Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will be the second Dubai property from Six Senses, joining the already under construction Six Senses The Palm, which is touted to open later this year.

Climbing an impressive 122 floors, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina will become the world’s tallest residential tower when it completes in the first quarter of 2026. A collaboration with Dubai-based developer, Select Group, the tower will feature 251 residences, which are all designed to offer a holistic, wellness-centric approach to living. This will apply both to the design of the tower, the interiors of the residences, and the community spaces.

The apartments will range in size from two- to four-bedrooms, and there will also be a collection of fancy sky mansions in four- and five-bedroom configurations, for the ultimate in luxury living. Elements of the brand’s hotel roots will be visible in elements such as the Sleep with Six Senses bedroom amenities, classical feng shui, and wellness wardrobes that will be stocked with home fitness and biohacking equipment.

Those that snap up one of these high-end addresses can look forward to some wellness facilities with serious wow-factor, including a longevity centre, cryotherapy chambers, a crystal sound healing room, and a spa area. The pièce de résistance will be a sky deck on the 109th floor, where homeowners will be able to take a dip in the 25-metre lap pool.

Outside of wellness, facilities designed to encourage socialising and a sense of community will include a games room, cinema and various lounges, where residents can get involved in a range of talks and workshops.

As of yet, no renders of the building – or prices of the residences – have been revealed by Six Senses.

Six Senses The Palm

Before their Marina residences sets new heights for luxury living in Dubai Marina, Six Senses will debut a 60-key resort and 162 branded residences on Palm Jumeirah. Six Senses The Palm will be home to the UAE’s first Six Senses Place, the brand’s renowned wellness and social club.

Lead image: Getty