Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Luka Modrić

The Croatian football star, who has been making waves on the field as part of the Real Madrid team, was spotted out and about the city this past week, enjoying a dinner at celebrity hotspot SUSHISAMBA.

Constanze Aurelia

The German model and social media personality has been vacationing in Dubai this past week, and has been spotted out and about at various locations. She was seen enjoying the sunset in the desert, relaxing on the beach by the Burj Al Arab and having a great time.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Celebrity power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas vacationed in Dubai this past weekend, being spotted out and about town and spending time with friends. Chopra shared a sweet carousel of moments from the family holiday on her social media.

