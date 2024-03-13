From poolside adventures to cooking workshops…

Looking for a family-friendly restaurant in Dubai that will leave the parents as happy as the little ones? Treat your tastebuds and enjoy some quality family time at these seven fun and delicious spots:

Twiggy Family

Dive into family fun at Twiggy Family, nestled in Park Hyatt Dubai. Enjoy a sprawling 100-meter pool, a playful splash pad, and Mediterranean delights at the on-site restaurant. With a kids’ menu, it’s the ultimate recipe for a sun-soaked day with the little ones.

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Daily, 9am to sunset. Dhs200 (weekdays), Dhs250 (weekends), and from Dhs100 (children). Children under five years old go free. Tel:(0)4 602 1105. @twiggyfamilydxb

Osteria Mario

Discover family bliss at Osteria Mario. This sustainable Italian eatery offers a spacious venue and outdoor terrace, plus an ‘eduplaytional’ hub for kids’ activities. From workshops to cooking classes, it’s a haven for families seeking culinary adventures.

Osteria Mario, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina. Daily, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)58 562 5251, osteriamario.ae

Leo & Loona

Let your kids’ imaginations soar at Leo & Loona in Dubai Festival City Mall. With over 30 attractions and a family-friendly restaurant serving international cuisine, it’s a playground paradise for children aged three to 10. Get ready for trampolines, go-karts, and glowing adventures.

Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor (opp. Fabyland), Dubai. Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm. Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am. Dhs179 weekdays, Dhs229 weekends. Tel:(0)4 894 7117. leoloona.ae

Reform Social & Grill

Experience quintessential British charm at Reform Social & Grill. Set against a scenic lake, this gastropub offers refined classics and a pork license. With a dedicated play area and weekly family brunch, it’s a favourite among Dubai residents.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, bar open daily 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 454 2638. Reformsocialgrill.ae

Luigia

Savour authentic Italian flavors at Luigia, housed in Rixos Premium JBR. With a dedicated kids’ menu and entertainment options like a soft play area and cinema room, it’s a haven for families seeking hearty meals and good times without breaking the bank.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, Mon to Fri 5.30pm to midnight, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to midnight. Tel (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

The Duck Hook

Quack up the family fun at The Duck Hook, a cosy country pub with a modern twist. Indulge in British delights indoors or opt for casual dining on the terrace. Complete with picnic tables overlooking the golf course and a nearby park, it’s the ideal spot for a laid-back family outing.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, daily 11.30am to 12am. Tel: 800 666353. @theduckhookdubai

The Farm, Al Barari

Escape to nature at The Farm, Al Barari, where lush greenery meets delectable dining. Amidst waterfalls and botanical wonders, kids can frolic in the outdoor playground and trampoline area. It’s a serene oasis perfect for family relaxation.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai. Daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 886 6223. thefarmdubai.ae

Images: Social/Provided