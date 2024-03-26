20 fabulous outdoor ladies' nights in Dubai for alfresco catch-ups

This is your sign to book in that much-needed catch-up…

The alfresco season in Dubai is officially well underway and that means we can take out ladies’ nights, drinks deals and everything else outdoor and of course enjoy the best ladies’ days as well.

Dubai has some incredible outdoor venues and terraces with stunning views – so if you’re looking for somewhere for you and your girlfriends to check out. We’ve got you covered.

Here are the best outdoor ladies’ nights to enjoy in Dubai.

Monday and Friday: Babiole

While Babiole isn’t fully outdoor, this 44th floor restaurant at the Hilton in Habtoor City deserves a mention as the outdoor terrace is packed with plenty of tables for you to sip, dine and then party into the night. There’s two ladies’ night dinner deals on Mondays and Fridays, with the Monday ladies’ night serving up a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 12am for Dhs195. On Fridays, ladies’ night takes place from 8pm to midnight, with the same deal priced at Dhs265.

Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 7pm to 12am, Mondays, Dhs195, and 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. @babioledubai

Monday: Topgolf

Looking for an outdoor ladies’ night with a difference? Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a Margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm to 9.45pm, Mondays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Tuesday: Attiko

Attiko is a glamourous spot for ladies’ night every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs150. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 350 9983, @attikodubai

Tuesday: Asia Asia

The perennially popular Go Geisha ladies’ night at Asia Asia in Pier 7 is a great spot for dinner and drinks at a wallet-friendly price. Available from 6pm to 1am every Tuesday, you’ll pay Dhs250 for a three-course menu and three drinks from a selection that includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer. Upgrade to include sparkling and it’s Dhs275. Book a table on the terrace for the best alfresco setting and stunning Marina views.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am, Tuesday, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Tuesday: Bla Bla

This beachside venue is home to several bars, a beach club and a fantastic live music space, but it’s the restaurant you should come to for ladies’ night on a Tuesday. Gather your girl-gang under the twinkling lights of the terrace, and tuck into a three-course menu with three drinks while admiring the Ain Dubai views for Dhs165. Keen to make those three glasses bubbly? Then it’s Dhs195.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, 6pm to 12am, Tuesday, from Dhs165. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Tuesday: folly

On offer every Tuesday at folly, ladies can enjoy a sharing platter of tapas and two hours of flowing sangria, cocktails and bubbles. The deal runs from 6pm until 11pm, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

Folly, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Tuesday: Isola

Enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita at Isola, a scenic waterside restaurant at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. There’s indoor seating as well as an expansive terrace perfect for making the most of the winter months. On Tuesdays, ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu of their contemporary Italian dishes and three drinks for Dhs155. It’s served up to the soulful tunes of a live DJ and sax.

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Tuesday: Limonata

While the pizza and bubbles deal at this colourful Italian eatery on Palm Jumeirah isn’t just for ladies, it’s a reason enough to plan your next group catch-up at Limonata. Perfect for sundowners or an evening meal, you’ll get to split a pizza between up to three, plus sip on three glasses of bubbles, for Dhs175 per person.

Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 10pm, Tuesdays, Dhs175. Tel: (0)58 140 5777. @limonatadubai

Tuesday: Mercury Rooftop

Outdoor ladies’ nights don’t come much chicer than at Mercury Rooftop, the elegant alfresco bar set atop Four Seasons Jumeirah. Every Tuesday, you and your girlfriends are invited to tuck into a three-course meal paired with two hours of free-flow drinks for Dhs210. Head to the rooftop lounge, take in the stunning views and enjoy an evening with your gals.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, 8pm to 12am, Tuesdays, Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 270 7804. @mercurydubai

Tuesday: The Penthouse

The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah must be among the best outdoor ladies’ nights in Dubai – both for its views and for its wallet-friendly deal. This adults-only rooftop playground comes with panoramic city vistas, and invites ladies to enjoy three free drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs150. It’s paired with live entertainment, and sometimes even fashion shows.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @thepenthousedubai

Tuesday: Torno Subito

We think we might have found the world’s only Michelin Star restaurant offering a ladies’ night – and it’s right on the beachfront of the Palm Jumeirah. Top chef Massimo Bottura’s ode to his childhood on the Italian Riviera in the 1950s is kitsch and colourful, presenting a menu of crowd-pleasing Italian eats that are hearty and comforting. On Tuesdays, head here for a set menu of Italian dishes and free-flowing bubbles for just Dhs199. But it’s not just for the ladies, gents can get in on the action with the same deal offered for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Wednesday: Bar Du Port

A beautiful boho bar with a string of daily deals, there’s never a bad time to go to Bar du Port. A lively ladies’ night that’s all about the party vibes, this Wednesday deal offers you and your gal pals a choice of two starters, a dessert and two hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs220. It’s a gorgeous outdoor spot that pairs its ladies’ night with cool tunes from the resident DJs that are sure to have you on your feet.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 1am, Wednesdays, Dhs220. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Wednesday: Hillhouse Brasserie

Catch-up with your besties in a casual spot overlooking the greens at Dubai Hills’ popular pub, Hillhouse. A casual-chic boulangerie and brasserie, there’s a lovely outdoor terrace you can book a spot at for their ‘Ladies of the Hills’ Wednesday ladies’ night. Priced at Dhs135 for two-courses and three drinks, or Dhs150 for three-courses and three drinks, it’s a relaxed spot to dine on elevated pub classics and sip your favourite tipples with friends.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10.30pm, Wednesdays, from Dhs135. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Wednesday: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99, you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort, 7pm to 10pm, Wednesday, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

Wednesday: Luna Dubai

The gorgeously glamorous rooftop bar at Four Seasons DIFC invites ladies to enjoy a brilliant wallet-friendly drinks deal every Wednesday. For Dhs150, you’ll get unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, as well as platters of sushi to graze on as you listen to the sounds of the live DJ.

Luna Dubai, Four Seasons DIFC, 7pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Wednesday: SoBe

Trendy rooftop bar SoBe is a fabulously fun spot for ladies’ night every Wednesday. Assemble your squad and head to this haute Palm Jumeirah hangout for three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs120, plus 50 per cent off the food menu from 8pm to 11pm. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. sobedubai.com

Thursday: Barfly

Glamour is the name of the Thursday ladies’ night that takes place at the vibrant alfresco dining destination, Barfly, which sits atop Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The best tables in the house are undoubtedly out on the alfresco terrace, where live entertainment from fire breathers and dancers adds to the allure of the venue’s panoramic vistas, while you sip on two hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs149. If you’re keen to dine too, you’ll get 30 per cent off the a la carte menu of pan-Asian favourites, and you can bring your guy friends along for Dhs149, inclusive of three drinks.

Barfly, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to midnight, Thursdays, Dhs149. Tel: (0)54 994 1460. barflydubai.ae

Thursday: Byron Bathers Club

Thursdays are for the Sheilas at Aussie-inspired Byron Bathers on The Palm. With its whitewashed interiors and terrace that spills down to the poolside, you’ll want to bask in the balmy evening air, while sipping on two-hours of free flowing wine and sangria for Dhs99. It’s served up every Thursday for Dhs99.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, 7pm to 10pm, Thursdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Thursday: Ula

A rustic-luxe beach bar and restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah, Ula brings Bali vibes to the shore of Dukes The Palm. There’s so many reasons to visit this gorgeous spot, from candlelit evening brunches to bubbly breakfasts. On Thursday, ladies’ night invites you and your besties to catch-up over a two-course menu and three drinks for Dhs200.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. @uladxb

Friday: Peaches and Cream

A relaxed way to wind into the weekend, on the laidback side of Palm Jumeirah sits beachfront eatery, Peaches and Cream. Inviting you to wind into the weekend with your besties, their ladies’ night is a rare Friday gem, serving up two-hours of unlimited wine and sangria and two tapas for Dhs125 per person.

Peaches and Cream, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs125. Tel: (0)52 947 4552. peachesandcream.ae

Images: Supplied