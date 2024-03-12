It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a flying taxi…

If you grew up watching The Jetsons like we did, or even fancying magic carpets, you may not need to dream for much longer, since helicopters won’t be the only flying objects capable of Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) in the UAE.

Archer Aviation, who recently revealed that the UAE could have flying taxis servicing its residents and visitors from as early as 2025, have now joined hands with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation to develop a network of vertiports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for a launch planned for next year.

What that also means is, you could soon be flying between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in their Midnight aircraft, jetting between the UAE capital’s Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi’s Corniche district, and the Falcon Tours Heliport Terminal at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm resort in as little as 30 minutes or less, as opposed to your current 60 to 90 minute commute.

Media: Instagram, Archer Aviation

The partnership will also boost the UAE’s endeavours aimed at promoting sustainability in all sectors.

Since we often bring you the latest on traffic-related developments on our roads, it comes as great news that Archer aims to transform urban travel by slashing dreaded commute times by close to 20 per cent with safe, sustainable, cost-competitive air taxi options.

While we believe in keeping our feet firmly on the ground, our heads are absolutely in the clouds in anticipation of what’s about to come…