The Easter Bunny has arrived in Dubai…

…and we’ve gone on our own Easter egg hunt to track them down so you don’t have to. Arguably the easiest of all gift-giving celebrations to exist (who doesn’t love chocolate?), Easter is hopping closer and closer and if you’re wondering where to shop the best Easter treats in Dubai, look no further…

From ones you can pick up in the local supermarket to showstopping luxury Easter eggs ideal for gifts, vegan options to celebrity chef collaborations, there’s something for everyone to crack open this Easter.

Here are the best places to buy Easter eggs in Dubai to get your chocolate fix:

Odeon

If there’s one spot in Dubai that knows how to do Easter, it’s Odeon. The French restaurant and gourmet store, located in Jumeirah, has a wide selection of Easter chocolate from artisanal French brands for both adults and children to get their chocolate fix. For the little ones, there’s adorable chocolates in the shapes of unicorns, dinosaurs and koalas from Chevalier D’argouges along with a delightful collection featuring the beloved book character T’choupi. Grown ups can savour the health-conscious offerings of the Allen & Rivoire range, a collaboration with celebrity chef Yannick Alleno, or indulge in the iconic Mazet chocolate from Versailles, renowned for its Praline egg. It’s safe to say, Odeon will leave you egg-stra spoiled this Easter.

Odeon, 568 Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 396 0974, @odeondubai.

Co Chocolat

Founded by two health-conscious sisters in Dubai, Co Chocolat is the first farm-to-table chocolate factory in the Middle East. If you’re looking for Easter treats that blend deliciousness and healthiness, these eggs are made with 45 per cent dark milk chocolate, no palm oil, and reduced sugar. Choose from a basket of six eggs with surprises inside or a pack of (vegan) mini chocolate eggs, individually wrapped, and perfect for hiding around the garden.

Co Chocolate, Warsan Third, near Dragon Mart. Tel:(0)4 388 6697. cochocolat.com

Fouquet’s

At Fouquet’s brasserie, the Easter spirit is in full swing with specially crafted Easter eggs available at Le Café and on Deliveroo. These eggs, filled with small wrapped delights, make the perfect gift with three varieties to choose from: the indulgent chocolate egg priced at Dhs110, the creamy Dulcey chocolate egg at Dhs140, and the stunning red-coloured Easter egg crafted from white chocolate, also priced at Dhs140.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 524 5301, @fouquets.dubai

Bijou Patisserie

For those looking for a taste of the finer things this spring, indulge with the return of Dubai’s iconic Fabergé-inspired chocolate Easter eggs at Bijou Patisserie. Handcrafted from 63 per cent dark chocolate and filled with chocolate truffles, each egg is a decadent delight adorned with confectionary jewels. Impress your loved ones (and your tastebuds) with these exquisite treats, conceptualised by Executive Pastry Chef, Romain Castet. Available for order from March 29 to April 7, each towering egg stands 25 cm tall and weighs between 1.5 to 2KG, priced at Dhs280.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Spinneys

Celebrate Easter with Spinneys’ extensive collection of chocolate eggs – from luxurious and indulgent, to playful and filled with surprises. There’s the must-have purchases such as Cadbury’s Mini Eggs and Lindt gold bunnies as well as wow-worthy giant eggs including an edgy Toblerone one that comes with six tiny Toblerones, a Cadbury’s egg filled with Mini Eggs, Maltesers, KitKat, Tony’s Chocolonely, and more.

spinneys.com

Kibsons

Whether you’re craving decadent chocolate eggs, in need of festive decor, or planning an Easter Sunday feast with the finest lamb, Kibsons has you covered with just one click. From fancy Valrhona chocolates to tasty dairy free eggs, there’s something for everyone.

@kibsons

Marks and Spencer

Make this Easter extra special with M&S’s egg-travaganza of treats. Whether your little ones are dino-obsessed or animal lovers, there’s an adorable new selection of animal-shaped creations, as well as plant-based and dairy-free options, bunny-shaped biscuit tins, and mini hot cross bun chocolate bites.

marksandspencerme.com

Images: Social/Supplied