Sponsored: Discover the irresistible charm of Japanese cuisine with the new Kazoku Muke menu this Holy Month…

Nestled at the Four Seasons Jumeirah Restaurant Village, What’s On’s Favourite Japanese Restaurant, Mimi Kakushi Restaurant and Bar, is set to tantalize taste buds this Ramadan with its exclusive Kazoku Muke menu. From 6pm to 8pm daily, diners can embark on an unforgettable journey through Japanese cuisine, with four courses and a soft drink for Dhs275 per person.

With a fusion of traditional techniques and contemporary flavors, Mimi Kakushi’s special Ramadan experience showcases culinary excellence at its finest. The menu is a carefully curated selection of dishes designed to delight even the most discerning palates.

To kick off the evening, guests can enjoy a variety of exquisite starters, including the truffle miso shiru with mizuna and spring onion, and the edamame hummus served with nori rice crackers and grilled mochi.

For appetisers, there’s the choice of two dishes including the grilled chicken salad with sesame shiso dressing and shiitake chips, and the spinach salad with spicy gomadare and garlic chips. Bestsellers such as the Wagyu and foie gras gyozas and the smashed hamachi with yuzu guacamole are also on offer.

As for the main course, options are equally impressive, with dishes like lamb shank with mustard soy glaze and mushroom rice, or the flavourful short ribs with sweet garlic soy and crispy leek. Seafood enthusiasts can indulge in the marinated sea bream with pickled tomatoes, while those craving a kick of spice can opt for the kochujang baby chicken with ginger wasabi relish.

To conclude the culinary journey on a sweet note, guests can treat themselves to delectable dessert options such as the mango & coconut tart with pink peppercorn ice cream, or the indulgent chocolate mi-cuit paired with coconut ice cream.

Mimi Kakushi’s Kazoku Muke menu promises an extraordinary dining experience, blending Japanese flavors with a touch of elegance, making it the perfect choice for Ramadan gatherings with loved ones.