The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like foodie walking tours, fireworks, creative workshops, last chance for iftars and Ramadan markets, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fabulous things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, April 5

Get your hair styled for free

Planning a shopping trip this weekend? Pass by the Dyson pop-up in Mall of the Emirates to explore the brand’s latest cutting-edge hair care technologies, including the newly launched Dyson Airstrait straightener, and receive a complimentary hair styling session by Dyson experts. The pop-up is open just in time for Eid, from April 5 to April 14. Those looking to buy as a gift can get the products personalised with embossing. Plus, all customers will receive a limited-edition gift with every purchase.

Dyson pop-up, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. April 5 to April 14. dyson.ae

Cookies for a cause

Majid Al Futtaim has launched a ‘From City Centre to Gaza’ humanitarian campaign this Ramadan and Eid, featuring various initiatives across City Centre malls in the UAE, aimed at supporting the Palestinian community in need. This Friday from 7pm to 12am, visitors can get their Eid cookie fix with the Kaak El Eid Charity Sale at City Centre Mirdif, where proceeds will provide pediatric medical assistance to children with disabilities in Gaza through the Al Jalila Foundation.

City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. Friday, April 5, 7pm to 12am. @citycentremirdif

See the fireworks

Send off the Holy Month of Ramadan in style with an epic fireworks display at Festival City Mall, taking place at 10pm from April 5 to 7. All these will be held in the mall’s Festival Bay area, which will also be the best vantage point for you to get the most spectacular visual.

@dubaifestivalcitymall

Indulge in a long leisurely lunch

Transport to the scenic South of France at chic beachside restaurant Alizée at the newly-opened Banyan Tree Dubai. The French restaurant has unveiled an exciting new menu perfect for basking in the sunshine and catching up with friends. Start with a classic Niçoise salad or Angus beef tartare, or the moreish escargots bathed in rich garlic butter. Mains include moules frites, grilled Canadian lobster, pappardelle with slow-cooked short ribs and rigatoni. Don’t leave without trying the soul-warming apple tart or indulgent vanilla crème brûlée. You won’t regret a single second.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Hotel, Bluewaters Dubai. Daily 7am to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 556 6466. banyantree.com

Saturday, April 6

Get creative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Brocante | Pre-loved Furniture Store (@labrocantedxb)

Looking to add more colour to your home? Join Kavita Sriram this Saturday for a terracotta painting workshop. Taking place at quirky second-hand furniture shop, La Brocante, in Al Quoz, the workshop is priced at Dhs180 per person and is suitable for both adults and children. After, look around the beautiful pre-loved and upcycled furniture. From one-off art pieces to statement furniture, the stock is constantly changing but one thing is for certain: You won’t find treasures like these anywhere else.

La Brocante, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, April 6. 2pm to 3.30pm. Dhs180 per person. Tel:(0)50 186 5149. @labrocantedxb

Last chance to visit this Ramadan market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Eid is around the corner, and this means it’s your last chance to enjoy iftars and Ramadan tents and majlises, and all the activities that come during the Holy Month. The Ramadan District at Jumeirah Emirates Towers is set to close on April 7 so make sure you don’t miss the final weekend. For make-up fans, there’s a Maybelline New York Cafe and a space where you can shop and get a quick makeover. There are games for the little ones and places where they can get creative. The market is open from 5pm until 2am daily. Entry to Ramadan District is free, but certain activities require a small fee.

Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, until April 7, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district

Experience a unique iftar on the farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EBF – Emirates Bio Farm (@emiratesbiofarm)

For an authenic farm-to-table iftar experience, the UAE’s largest organic farm welcomes visitors to wander the lush fields followed by a wholesome locally-grown vegetarian feast and Bedouin-style lamb. Explore the greenhouses and farms, learn all about organic farming, pick your own veggies, unwind in nature, and more. Emirates Bio Farm is around a one-hour drive from Dubai and the iftar takes place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 4pm to 8pm with iftar served at 6.30pm.

Emirates Bio Farm, Al Ain. Ramadan, Fri, Sat, and Sun 4pm to 8pm. Dhs180 per person, Dhs80 children under 12. emiratesbiofarm.com

Play Mario Kart in real life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children aged 9 years and above. Race along rainbow road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. The experience is priced from Dhs140 for a standard ticket which includes six races lasting around 20 minutes.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs140. feverup.com

Sunday, April 7

Stretch it out on the beach

Join yoga instructor Sarah White at 9am every Sunday for a beautiful stretch in the sand at homegrown beach club Sole Mio. The class is free for beach day customers or, for non-customers, priced at just Dhs50 which is entirely used to pay cleaners to remove microplastics from the seashore. If you don’t have a yoga mat, they will provide a towel – no excuses.

Sole Mio, Kite Beach, Dubai. Sundays 9am to 10am. Dhs50 for yoga class or Dhs120 for beach day and yoga. Children also welcome. solemio.ae/yoga

Eat your way around the Middle East

Get a taste of Dubai’s most historic neighbourhood on this Middle Eastern food pilgrimage with Frying Pan Adventures. Rediscover the city’s roots, wander through the spice souk, explore hidden gems, design your own falafel sandwich, sample a sweet cheese pastry fresh off the fire, try traditional wood-fire Iraqi fish and kebabs, and then finish with the timeless customs of local Arabic coffee or ‘gahwa’ with a pressed date cookie.

Al Rigga Metro Exit, Sunday, April 7. 6.30pm. 8 years and above. Dhs435 per person. fryingpanadventures.com

Meet the girls

If you need a new reason to visit the oh so chic Twiggy, then this is it: The fabulous Mediterranean beach club and restaurant has just launched a brand-new aperitivo drinks deal that you’ll guaranteed want to take advantage of. The brand new offer takes place from Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and is an ideal place to catch up with some friends or your nearest and dearest. For Dhs195 per person, guests can choose between three tapas appetisers and Twiggy’s signature punch that is served in a carafe. The carafe is enough for about two and a half drinks per person, so there’s plenty to go around throughout the evening as you toast to another fabulous day.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Sun to Thu 4pm to 7pm, Dhs195 per person for three tapas and a carafe of punch. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Images: Social/Provided