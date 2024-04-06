We can’t explain… we got a feeling that… this is gonna be an amazing night…

Calling all Peggy Gou fans! The Korean DJ is set to perform in the UAE, this time at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The singer, songwriter and record producer shared her Abu Dhabi performance date via her official Instagram account to her 4.1 million followers. She will be performing on April 27, 2024 – which is just a few weeks away.

Tickets to see her perform aren’t on sale yet, but given that she is set to perform at the end of April 2024, it will be very soon. We are keeping our eyes peeled and will let you know as soon as they go live.

Aren’t familiar with Peggy Gou? She is the singer behind (It Goes Like) Nanana which you most likely have heard on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. The Berlin-based, South Korean DJ is one of the biggest names in the dance/electronic music genre, or K-House as she calls it.

Peggy Gou has already performed in the UAE in several venues across Dubai, but we can expect this performance to be very different. She was last in the UAE when she performed in Dubai at Soho Garden The Palm in December 2023.

Peggy Gou isn’t the first entertainer to perform at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Back in October 2022, superstar John Legend held a wonderful performance under at the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi dome. British pop star Dua Lipa was also set to perform back in 2018 but had to take a rain check due to, well… rain and bad weather.

There have also been other music nights under the dome such as Cubist Electro Night where we had music from DJ Amon Tobin, Two Fingers, French pioneer Molecule, and more.

Peggy Gou Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, tickets prices TBA, April 27, Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi