Recovering from the rain…

It’s been an interesting past week in Abu Dhabi, after all that rain in the UAE. But now we’re on the other side, bright and ready for a new week. The sun is shining – it’s time to step out.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, April 22

Explore culinary excellence in the city centre, with Le Bistro by Salmontini

The latest chapter in Le Bistro by Salmontini’s culinary excellence has just begun in Abu Dhabi, with its grand opening at Le Royal Meridien, in the heart of the capital city. Founder Hussni Ajlani brings a classic French bistro ambiance to the city, where you can savour classic dishes such as their finest smoked Scottish salmon, the Steak Entrecôte St Germain, and the Salmon en Croûte, as well as delicious homemade desserts.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight, daily, @lebistro_bysalmontini

Tuesday, April 23

Explore a new island with Lulu Island

This 1050-acre island escape, spanning from the Abu Dhabi breakwater to Mina Zayed, is accessible by private boat and has it all – natural beauty to savour and recreational activities aplenty for you to enjoy. Lulu Island is the perfect blend of serenity and thrills. The island is special because it includes sprawling public beaches, family-friendly parks, and even a a free train service that will have you touring the island. Get to the Abu Dhabi corniche and hop on a private boat from Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, available 8am to 8pm, daily.

Keep the remote work vibes going at tashas Al Bateen

With strong Insta-feed energy, this concept originated in South Africa, but is well-established as a part of the local fabric here. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a fastidious eye for gastronomic detail helped make this eatery an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. In a sentence, good food, great coffee and nice aesthetics make this a solid remote working spot.

tashas, Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat 8am to midnight, Sundays 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 445 0890, @tashascafe

Wednesday, April 24

Go hip-hop culture crawling at BRED

Some of the best names on the global circuit will come together in Abu Dhabi for BRED 2024, a celebration of all things hip-hop and neo-culture. Yas Bay Waterfront is where you’ll find Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, Metro Boomin and many others.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, Apr 24 to 28, day passes start at Dhs75, @bredabudhabi

Check out a refreshed LPM

LPM Restaurant & Bar in Abu Dhabi has reopened its doors with a makeover, and it is fresh, new and stunning. The polished terrace is also now open, where you can indulge in their well-loved, simplistic, fresh food, creative cocktails, and warm and attentive service. The revamp is bringing to the space bold colours, a waterfall feature on the terrace and rustic, yet elegant notes reminiscent of the coastal villages and countryside of the French Riviera.

LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12.30am, Friday 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Thursday, April 25

Indulge in a wine exchange from New Zealand

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s underground wine cellar inspired by a storied heritage of wine making is offering wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to explore New Zealand’s delicious wines. The resident expert Sommelier will curate a special tasting experience, featuring five flights of exquisite New Zealand wine varietals. To go with the wines, a charcuterie board with a selection of cheese and cold cuts will be served – great way to welcome the weekend.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun, throughout Apr, 6pm to 1am, Dhs259 per person, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com

Images: Supplied/Getty