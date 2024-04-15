The holidays might be over, but the fun doesn’t need to end…

Monday, April 15

Grab a bargain and more at Denny’s

Explore a host of new offerings at this classic diner, including a new wallet-friendy menu. The first 500 diners to register online can also get their hands on a Dhs1 fried chicken burger, redeemable at any location from April 22 to 28. You know what to do…

Denny’s, various locations, Abu Dhabi. dennysdinerme.ae

Indulge in irresistible Italian fare at Eataly

Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall is now home to the capital’s own Eataly location, where traditional Italian favourites and a booming retail section stocking popular favourites over a line of 1,500 products are available. Choose from dry and fresh pasta selections, sauces, breads, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegars and of course, Torino’s own Molecola.

Eataly, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 9am to midnight, Fri and Sat 9am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 691 0581. @eatalyarabia

Tuesday, April 16

Get your caffeine fix at % Arabica

This renowned Japanese specialty coffee brand, with a recent opening at Zayed International Airport, is part of an impressive line up of restaurants and hospitality concepts at one of the capital’s premium lifestyle destinations, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. With a solid Arabica blend powering their brews, we especially love the cappuccino, smooth as silk. Whether you’re looking for an early morning boost, mid-day pick me up, or making plans for a catch up, this is the spot to head to this week.

% Arabica, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. %arabica.uae

Sit pretty at The Overlook

Keep watch (or just look) over the beautiful capital city with stunning views of Yas Island at The Overlook. The hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge serves up your favourite cocktails, thrilling eats and of course, flavoured shisha. Weekday or weekend, you’re taken care of here.

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 6pm to 2am, starting from Dhs135, Tel: (0)2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Wednesday, April 17

Sample great grape varieties at La Cava

One of the capital’s best spots for wine varieties is hosting a unique wine experience this Wednesday, in celebration of Malbec Day. The venue’s expert sommelier will guide you through your journey, so you have the perfect opportunity to sample from a selection of five specially-selected wines paired with a delicious charcuterie board of cuts and cheese.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday April 17, 6pm to midnight, Dhs259. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Thursday, April 18

Indulge in Mediterranean eats at Mika

One of Abu Dhabi’s exciting spots on Yas Marina, Mika brings elegant dining, Mediterranean classics, and culinary elegance to the dining table seven days a week. With a business lunch, Riviera brunch and everything in between to explore, enjoy signature specials with stunning views of Yas Marina when you dine here.

Mika, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to midnight, Sat and Sun noon to 1am. Tel: (0) 56 433 1422, @mika.abudhabi