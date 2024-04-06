Pass Go and proceed directly to free parking…

Driving around Abu Dhabi this long weekend to make the most of Eid Al Fitr? Take note of this important announcement. For you to make the most of the holiday, Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has made some announcements regarding parking and Darb.

Parking

Over Eid, parking in the capital’s Mawaqif parking bays will be free from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14. Parking fees will apply once again post these dates.

Mawaqif (which means parking in Arabic), is a parking management system introduced by the ITC Abu Dhabi to regulate and organise public parking across the UAE’s capital.

Over Eid, there will also be a suspension of Darb charges. The toll that is usually collected from charging gates on several of the city’s bridges, will be free from the morning of Monday, April 8, 2024 until Sunday April 14.

After this, charges will return to usual, which is the peak hours between 7am to 9am in the mornings, and 5pm to 7pm in the evenings from Monday to Saturday. Each time you pass by the darb in your car, you will be charged Dhs4.

You can register for Darb here.

What about public transport?

Buses will continue to run on their regular day-appropriate schedule but with an increased number of services over the full festive period.

You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Ferries will also continue to run on their standard schedules. You can find the full timetable on the itc.gov.ae website.

Images: Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre