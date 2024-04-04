Not a dull day in sight…

A long weekend is coming up, meaning you need to plan out some fun things to do in Abu Dhabi.

Yes, we only currently know the holiday dates for the public sector, we’re hoping the private sector will also enjoy the same number of days. Even though we in the private sector are playing the waiting game, there’s no harm in planning.

From lunches to attractions, fireworks and even some free spaces to visit, here are some great suggestions for things to do in Abu Dhabi this Eid Al Fitr 2024.

Do note, that some of the suggestions below are date-specific.

Here are 27 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this Eid Al Fitr 2024

Friday, April 5

Snap up some cool moments at MAC x Saddle House When: Until April 7 Award-winning Emirati-owned concept, Saddle House teamed up with cosmetics giant MAC and Abu Dhabi Retail for a one-of-a-kind event inspired by MAC's latest collection, Teddy Forever. The takeover is open to experience every evening until April 7 at the Saddle House and will include exciting opportunities including fun photo opportunities with a branded Jeep Wrangler, calligraphy, make-up masterclasses and more. Saddle House, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, until April 7, 7pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)50 394 4802. @saddle

Embark on a gastronomic journey at Dai Pai Dong

When: April 5

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Dai Pai Dong has teamed up with The Nomad Supper Club to present a four-hand dinner with multi-award-winning Chef Kelvin Cheung and renowned Chef Dong. The two chefs have created an eight-course menu together showcasing their signature styles. The soft package is priced at Dhs588 and with alcoholic drinks, it’s Dhs688. It’s limited seating, so be sure to reserve on 02 813 5550.

@rosewoodabudhabi

Get a dose of the Indian Premier League

This one might be from the comfort of your home and with your eyes glued to the television screen, but the entertainment you came for is guaranteed. Watch the titans of cricket battle it out in the most electrifying league of the most exciting format of a game that is said to have its origins in Surrey, dating back to circa 1725. The games have already begun, which means there are points already on the board. If you were too busy before the Eid break, now’s the time to catch up.

@iplt20

Saturday, April 6

Shop at Ripe Market at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall

When: Saturday and Sunday

This is always a great way to spend time with family and friends, and what better time to do so than during the Eid holidays? This Eid, Ripe Market returns to the capital at the Abu Dhabi Marina Mall. Within the Ramadan village, a pop-up opens on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 1am, and you’ll be able to discover several homegrown businesses across a unique, locally sourced retail experience while enjoying arts and crafts stations, workshops, entertainment, and souvenir stalls.

Spend time with the family at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Spend time with the family at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Unforgettable moments await at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s Ramadan Village during the Eid holidays from 4pm to 10pm. With plenty of fun activities for children and adults, the soothing sounds of the oud and qanoun will draw you in while you participate in exciting games, enjoy face-painting or have henna done. There are even Ayyalah dance performances and of course, the chance to win exciting prizes.

@bawabatalsharqmall

Tuck into new dishes at Italian eatery, Vapiano

Known for its fresh pizza and pasta, Vapiano has upgraded its menu here in the Middle East. You will now find a pepperoni pizza, plus meatball marinara on the pasta menu. For those staying healthy, there’s a new steak salad and if you can’t have beef, you can swap it out with chicken. On the dessert menu, there’s a new brownie treat with salted caramel sauce and velvety mascarpone cream. There are new drinks available on the coffee menu, too.

@vapiano

Sunday, April 7

Dine at Ronaldo and Nadal’s TOTO

Dine at Ronaldo and Nadal's TOTO

Charming Italian concept TOTO, backed by sporting giants Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has opened its doors on Mamsha Al Saadiyat. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another due to open soon in Downtown Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Find out more here.

TOTO, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Visit BAPS Hindu temple

The BAPS Hindu temple is finally open in Abu Dhabi is now open and it’s worth a visit just to look at the stunning architecture alone. The temple opened on March 4 after four years of meticulous work by artisans in India and the UAE. It is the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. You can visit the temple all week long, except on Mondays. Read all the important details here.

@abudhabimandir

Be mesmerized at Fontana

Be mesmerized at Fontana

When: From April 7

Fontana is the first travelling aquatic circus in the UAE featuring breathtaking performances, dazzling acts and the magic of a world-class musical dancing fountain that will thrill audiences of all ages. The show opened in Dubai last year before moving to Abu Dhabi for another round of jaw-dropping moves. It proved to be popular because it is returning over Eid, opening with its first show this year on April 7. Ticket prices start from Dhs100.

@fontanashow

Monday, April 8

Watch scintillating Saudi Super Cup action from the sidelines

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lead a squad of professional football stars that will descend on the UAE capital during the Eid holidays to contest the Saudi Super Cup. With the games scheduled for April 8 to 11, the four teams confirmed to feature include the Saudi Pro League’s Al Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Hilal, as well as Al Wehda. What is certain to be an electrifying weekend of football action kicks off on April 8, with Al Ittihad taking on Al Wehda at Abu Dhabi’s Al Nahyan Stadium. This will be followed by a Derby-of-sorts between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, with the men in blue and the men in yellow clashing at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in a late-night match.

The final will be contested on April 11 to crown the winner of what is expected to be a weekend of extraordinary football, with some of the biggest names of this generation squaring off.

@saudisupercup

Explore Yas Bay Waterfront Nights

Explore Yas Bay Waterfront Nights

This annual pop-up event will be up and running throughout the Eid holidays and offers something for everyone under the stars with plenty of retail, dining and entertainment options geared to visitors of all ages. Browse through stalls selling traditional clothing and perfume, then satisfy late-night hunger pangs with Emirati dishes such as the luqaimat, rigag and koshari, and steaming cups of karak tea. For entertainment, you’re treated to the soothing, traditional sounds of qanun and oud performances, while little ones make paper lanterns at a dedicated craft corner. It takes place from 9pm to 2am amid traditional decor and a dazzling ambience, right by the ever-popular Etihad Arena.

@yasbayuae

It’s also worth noting that you can also enjoy fireworks at Yas on the first three days of Eid Al Fitr at 9pm. Read more here to plan. PS – There’s even a Careem discount code you can use as parking spaces are limited.

Catch the last of Layali Ramadan

Catch the last of Layali Ramadan When: Until April 14

When: Until April 14

This celebration of culture and shopping in Abu Dhabi takes place until April 14, and you get to immerse yourself in an experience that has you voyaging through the city’s vibrant retail scene. Get set to be thrilled by a showcase of top local and regional talent, as you celebrate the holy month with your near and dear ones. Read more here.

@abudhabiretail

Tuesday, April 9

Visit Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

Visit Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation is the latest addition to the capital’s cultural scene showcasing rarely seen works of art drawn from private collections locally, regionally and internationally. It is located on Saadiyat Island, a stone’s throw away from the cultural hotspot Manarat Al Saadiyat. The best news, it is free and open to all. Read more here.

bfaf.ae

Enjoy a playground of activities at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

When: Until April 14

The Galleria Al Maryah Island introduces a family playground for little ones to enjoy until April 14 at Level 2, by the North Link Bridge. Activities include sub-soccer football games, face painting and henna, magnetic board puzzles, Jenga, a ball pit and much more.

@thegalleriauae

Stay active with these free sessions at Yas Island

When: Tues to Thurs and Sun over Eid

Over the Holy Month and Eid, Active Parks Abu Dhabi is hosting free active and wellness sessions across the capital. From family boot camps to functional fitness, yoga and more, if all those iftars have made you put on a few pounds, these classes will help you get into shape. Stay up to date with all the classes here.

@activeparksabudhabi

Wednesday, April 10

Check out Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new temporary exhibition

Check out Louvre Abu Dhabi's new temporary exhibition

Louvre Abu Dhabi has a new exhibition titled From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables. It showcases a cool collection of ancient tales and illustrated fables, promising to captivate visitors as they embark on a unique journey through time.

And you have a reason to stay past sunset on April 10 because you will be able to catch a movie projected onto the façade of the iconic museum at 7.30pm. Better bring the little ones because the film of the night is The Jungle Book. Oh, oobee doo!

@louvreabudhabi

Enjoy a BBQ at Pearl Lounge

When: April 10 to 13 and April 24

Get together with family and friends and enjoy a BBQ night at Pearl Lounge, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi. Besides tucking into some mouth-watering live grill, there will be live entertainment and delicious baklava. Dinner runs from 9pm to 1am and will cost just Dhs150 per person.

@pearllounge_abudhabi

Soak in the rays at Emirates Palace

Oh, to feel the sand between your toes and the sun on your face. Head to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi and avail of the Palace Pass. It offers access to the 1.3 km private stretch of beach, but you can also dive into the pool with waterslides and a lazy river. The pool pass is available over weekdays for Dhs200 and on weekends for Dhs225 but over Eid, if you go with a friend, you can redeem a 50 per cent discount on the second pass.

@emiratespalace_mo

Thursday, April 11

Step into the vibrant world of Jamaica

When: Until April 14 Ting Irie Abu Dhabi is hosting a weeklong extravagant fiesta starting from the first day of Eid. Your vibrant afternoon will be packed with four hours of island-inspired cocktails, electrifying rhythms and of course, the rich flavours of the Caribbean. Expect food stalls featuring jerk chicken, ackee and salt fish, oxtail mac and cheese, patties and more. It will cost you just Dhs195 for food, but if you want those cocktails we spoke about, it’s just Dhs250. Remember, it’s a four-hour package, so it’s pretty pocket-friendly. tingirie.com

Discover the beauty of the Abrahamic Family House

Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House is one of the capital’s must-visit spots, and it holds places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions. This Saadiyat Island-housed symbol of love, tolerance and peace is open to the public, free of charge. Just make sure you book in advance to secure a spot, so you can experience the three individual sites of worship, a mosque, a church and a synagogue, as well as the peace garden and a Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Abrahamic Family House, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tues to Sun 10am to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 657 5900. @abrahamicfh

Take a walk on the wild side at Emirates Park Zoo

This fam-tastic animal experience has something for the whole family. With an entry ticket for just Dhs40, you’ll be able to live out your own version of Animal Planet surrounded by 1,400 animals, including hippos, reptiles, flamingos and more. If you fancy feeding the animals, (for an additional fee) there’s an array of experiences, from lions to giraffes.

Emirates Park Zoo, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Wed 9am to 8pm, Thu to Sat 9am to 9pm, Dhs40. @emiratesparkzoo

Friday, April 12

Solve a mystery with Scooby-Doo and the gang

When: April 12 to 14

Scooby-Doobie Doo, where are you? Why, in the capital, of course… Scooby-Doo and The Lost City of Gold to be precise. You will find them at the glittering Etihad Arena. The live touring stage spectacular will take place for three days over the Eid holidays from April 12 to 14. This live-action family-friendly stage show follows the gang on a series of mysterious events in South America — a music festival is being haunted by the spectre of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold), and it’s putting a considerable dent in the event’s PnL. Zoiks, sounds like we’ve got ourselves a mystery, gang! Read more here.

@etihadarena.ae

Dine your heart out at Salt Camp

Dine your heart out at Salt Camp When: April 12

When: April 12

If you’ve been to SALT’s exciting Japanese-themed installation at the Louvre Abu Dhabi over the past few months, you’ll understand why news of their closure in early March would’ve been met with a few disappointed groans. However, not only did the team decide to keep the campsite open throughout Ramadan, you can now enjoy it over the Eid holidays, too.

@findsaltcamp

Have family fun at DAZ Festival

Al Ain’s DAZ Festival is about to take over the Al Ain Zoo for ten days of family fun, and this is your chance to reconnect with nature through immersive activities, animal encounters (safe ones, of course), live music and much more. Being held under the theme ‘Farm meets Safari’, you can participate in fun workshops, enjoy rides, great food and beverage selections and more.

DAZ Festival, Al Ain Zoo, Shiab Al Ashkar, Abu Dhabi, April 12 to 21. dazfestival.ae

Saturday, April 13

Tuck into a meal sharing-style at Punjab Grill

Award-winning Punjab Grill at the Ritz Carlton is offering a delicious five-course menu created by Executive chef Sandeep Ali. Expect mouthwatering dishes such as bohra lamb khurdi shorba, biryani, a kebab platter and more. It’s available all day long for Dhs250 per person.

@punjabgrillabudhabi

Check out an art exhibition

While we can only be amazed at the mysteries that lay in infinite space while our feet stay planted on terra firma, we’re now able to head to Al Qattara Arts Centre for some unique perspectives on the cosmos from some of the UAE’s most creative artists. Based on the theme ‘Sky and Beyond’, explore the universe through the eyes and brushstrokes of 20 Emirati and UAE-based artists at Al Qattara Murals exhibition. Now in its fourth season, your spacewalk will showcase unique and colourful perspectives of the planets, astronauts, clouds, extraterrestrial life and beyond.

abudhabiculture.ae

Brunch it up at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

When: April 13

It may be the last day of your long Eid break, but you don’t have to pout. Book a table with loved ones at Southern Sun and share your memories from the long break gone by. From 1pm until 4pm, the Garden Brunch takes place outdoors at Balcon Terrace with live performances and dishes like steak, beef Wellington, lamb ouzi, shawarma, and more. The house package is priced at Dhs335 per person.

@southernsunad

