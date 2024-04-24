The last weekend of April is looking great…

Friday, April 26

Head to Glo for a COYA-style Peruvian takeover

Experience COYA Dubai’s takeover of Glo at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi, where the former’s expert mixologist, Kaung Zaw, will take centre stage and introduce you to Peruvian indulgence in the spirit of Lima’s oldest bars. Along with a specially-curated menu and lively beats from their DJ, this is the ideal way to experience Glo before its summer hiatus.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Friday April 26, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Add some punch to your weekend at Library Bar

Experience the spirit of Barcelona right here in the capital, when Punch Room from The Barcelona EDITION takes over the Abu Dhabi EDITION’s Library Bar on April 26 and 27. This is a super opportunity to try some great craft cocktails by the Punch Room’s head bartender, Marie-Amélie Fabre.

Library Bar, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, April 26 and 27. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @librarybarabudhabi

Saturday, April 27

A2RL

Expect an unprecedented, tech-powered sporting spectacle as the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) takes to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit’s starting grid. This Saturday, the abilities of skilled scientists, coders and developers from around the world will bring cutting-edge tech to the racetrack, right here in the capital. Milestones and more, in store.

A2RL, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 27, 4pm to 11pm. @ymcofficial

Head to the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a Masquerave with Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou fans, your favourite Korean DJ is about to put on a marvellous show at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The ‘masquerave’ will add a dash of mystery to the night, and you’ll be handed a selection of masks to choose from, inspired by the animals from the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest temporary exhibition – From Kalila Wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables. Get set to enjoy super hits such as Nanana, as the Berlin-based Korean DJ brings you the best of K-house. Grab your tickets here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, April 27, from Dhs345. Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi

Taste an Italian feast at Talea

Michelin-starred and MENA’s 50 best Italian eat Talea is putting out a super six-course set menu feast this weekend, featuring luxurious ingredients including lobster, caviar, truffle and more. Join chef Stefano Giovannetti and team on this classy voyage, as you savour a meal like few other you might’ve tried.

Talea, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Saturday April 27. @mo_emiratespalace

Sunday, April 28

Treat yourself at BRED 2024

Fans of neo-culture, lifestyle, art and more, get set for a treat that packs in all of the aforementioned at BRED Abu Dhabi 2024. The five-day fest, presented by Hypebeast, is in town from April 24 to 28 on Yas Island. This two line-description won’t do it justice, so check out our complete guide here. Better yet, head over to the festival for a great time.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Recharge at Perlage

To say this weekend is about to become a beehive of activity in the capital, would be an understatement. Whether you choose to be a part of it all, or lay low and recharge, an evening experiencing the charms of this sultry bubbly bar in the capital is just what you need.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Wed to Sun 8pm to 3am. @barperlageae