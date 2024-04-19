Some great global and regional talent is on its way to the capital…

If you’re a fan of neo-culture, lifestyle, art such, get set for a treat that packs in all of the aforementioned at BRED Abu Dhabi 2024. The five-day fest, presented by Hypebeast, will come to town from April 24 to 28 on Yas Island.

The event will comprise a packed entertainment line-up with performances by hip-hop and grime artists, as well as exclusive releases by regional and global fashion brands. For the hoop-happy, you can also enjoy basketball showdowns, as you dig in to mouth-watering street food selections and much more.

Who’s coming to town?

Some huge names in the business, that’s for sure. Global hip hop stars including Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, Metro Boomin and Offset will have you on your feet at the Yas Bay Waterfront.

Kicking things off on April 25 will be J Hus, as he lights up the stage with chart-topping hits like Did You See, Common Sense, and Bouff Daddy, before British rapper AJ Tracey entertains fans with popular tracks such as Ladbroke Grove, Butterflies and West Ten. The next night, producer Metro Boomin, with a track record including hits such as 19 & Boomin, Savage Mode and Not All Heroes Wear Capes as well as one-third of iconic trio Migos, Offset, will perform. And then of course, American rapper and singer Don Toliver will take centre stage on April 27. Known for chart-topping hits like No Idea and After Party, he performs alongside Ty Dolla Sign, with chart-toppers such as Paranoid and Or Nah.

For fans of regional talent…

This year, artists from across the region will also make their presence felt at BRED with their diverse sounds on the AMP Stage. On April 24, witness the fusion sounds of Chaabi and EDM with El Waili of Egypt, featuring hits like ‘2010’ and ‘El-3bd Wa El Waili’. Saudi artist Omar Dafencii will follow, with rhythmic poetry.

On April 25, prepare for the groundbreaking sounds of Abyusif with tracks like ‘Shayef’, and Nour’s unique blend of Arabic tunes and electronic beats with hits like ‘Wana’. 26 April will see fans sway to Marwan Pablo’s thought-provoking lyrics and experimental sounds, alongside Abo El Anwar’s rap hits such as ‘El Asef’.

The regional sounds will continue well into the weekend, as April 27 will see Major League DJz bringing the Amapiano scene to Abu Dhabi, Honey’s dynamic sounds and D33J’s hypnotic beats. Finally on April 28, Dystinct will bring their blend of urban sounds before Lana Lubany and Donia Wael are expected to wow music lovers.

What other attractions can you look forward to?

In addition to the outstanding line-up outlined above, you can also experience a thrilling NBA 2K League collaboration, debuting brands, innovative fashion and food pairings, and a dynamic skate park.

International fashion brands such as Portugal-based, 90s street culture brand Chimpo World, Italian Pas De Mer, Unas Tokyo, the brainchild of three Japan-based Saudi designers and many more. Umbro, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, will also feature at the festival, as well as big-game players such as Jordan brought to you by Foot Locker, Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, Fred Perry and Asics X SVD.

Meanwhile, for Abu Dhabi and by Abu Dhabi, LOCAL and What’s On’s Homegrown Concept of the Year, Marmelatta are collaborating to bring a brand-new dining concept, DEUCE’S, which will debut exclusively at BRED 2024.

What is BRED 2024 about?

BRED 2024 will showcase the influence and impact of neo-culture on music, fashion, art, sports and food, and the festival is expected to draw crowds from different communities. It promises an authentic, unique experience, inviting visitors to celebrate their individuality, while offering them a platform for creative self-expression.

Certainly an exciting addition to an already booming events calendar in the capital. Find out more about Abu Dhabi’s event calendar here.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Media: Instagram, supplied