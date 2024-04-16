It’s happening for a limited time only…

Looking for a dining experience that’s totally unique? Then check out the new pop-up at The View at The Palm’s Level 53, where you can enjoy a fine-dining meal in a hot air balloon stationed 53 floors up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Appropriately named, Rise Beyond – the experience on The View’s 53rd floor lofty perch will feature six artfully arranged hot air balloons, each with its own dining space, which you can book from Wednesday April 17 until Sunday May 5. While the experience of dining in a hot air balloon is unique in itself, when positioned at the highest point of the Palm Jumeirah, it will come with the added wow-factor of panoramic vistas of the manmade island it sits on, Dubai Marina and the stretching city skyline.

Book an early doors dinner from 6pm to enjoy those dusky sunset hues, or go after dark and enjoy the twinkling city vistas in all their glory at night.

On the culinary front, dishes and drinks will be served up from The View’s 52nd floor Mediterranean-inspired eatery, Coucou will be presenting an a la carte selection of sharing plates with inclusions such as marinated prawns, King crab salad, and lobster linguine alongside all your favourite tipples.

Reservations can be made now via sevenrooms.com.

The hot air balloon pop-up is part of a wider Seek Beyond campaign by developer Nakheel, who have created a series of hot air balloon-themed experiences and events across Palm Jumeirah.

Running until May 5, you’ll also be able to check out a string of hot air balloon installations down Palm West Beach, that will illuminate the destination each evening.

During the same period, there will also be a hot air balloon-inspired for little ones to enjoy in Nakheel Mall, complete with swings, slides, trampolines and ball pits, and interactive workshops available every Saturday and Sunday from April 17 to May 5. Taking place from 2pm to 8pm, the workshops will encourage little ones to get creative and innovative.

Images: Provided