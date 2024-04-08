Free-flowing Champagne and stunning views guaranteed…

It’s the sky-high destination for panoramic vistas, 360-degree swims, and fabulous pan-Asian fare. But if you need a new reason to make reservations at Aura Skypool then listen up, as they’re launching their first ever pool brunch.

Taking place on Saturday May 18, the four-hour package will run from 1pm to 5pm, perfect for a relaxing afternoon of sipping, swimming and celebrating. Included in the drinks package, guests will be able to enjoy free-flowing Champagne as well as a selection of house drinks, perfect if you’re toasting to a special occasion or just looking to add a little bubbly to your Saturday afternoon.

On the food front, executive chef Craig Best will serve up a set sharing menu of Aura’s classic signature dishes, perfect for grazing on poolside while admiring the views, and dipping between the infinity pool and your lounger.

Further enhancing the dazzling atmosphere, guests can look forward to a resident DJ spinning lively tunes, and an array of show-stopping entertainment.

Although tickets aren’t available yet, you’ll be able to snap them up from Tuesday April 16, so set your alarms. Ticket prices will start from Dhs800.

While Aura has been offering a Friday evening brunch for some time, this will be the first ever daytime brunch for the 50th floor infinity pool, located at The Palm Tower. It’s also the first time that Aura has included pool access with a brunch package, so if you’re looking for sips, swims, and a stylish setting, this is the brunch to splash out on.

Aura Skypool, Level 50, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday May 18, 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs800. auraskypool.com