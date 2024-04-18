Sufret Maryam is described as “Palestinian heritage and modern design collide…”

Chef and owner Salam Dakkak garnered herself a following with her family-style cooking and authentic Middle Eastern flavours, served at her JLT restaurant, Bait Maryam, since 2017. Now, Dubai foodies will have another chance to sample chef Salam’s soul-warming Levantine dishes with the opening of her first fine-dining restaurant, Sufret Maryam.

Set to open this June in Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam will serve “elevated Levantine cuisine” in a space where Palestinian heritage and modern design collide.

While the dishes at the new location may lean more towards fine dining compared to the beloved JLT gem, the authentic flavours, Arab hospitality, and welcoming atmosphere, that the community knows and loves, will surely make sure the new space is just as memorable as the first.

Jumeirah’s Wasl 51 is packed with several cool cafés and bars including Middle Eastern dining spot and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurant, Orfali Bros Bistro, and quaint Palestinian eatery, Yava. We’re sure Sufret Maryam will fit right in…

Recognised by the likes of the Michelin Guide and MENA’s 50 Best, chef Salam is a force to be reckoned with in Dubai’s home-grown dining scene, her food is not to be missed.

Bait Maryam, which translates to ‘Maryam’s house’, is named after the chef’s mother, paying tribute to her through home-style cooking, curating Levantine delicacies which are inspired by authentic recipes that have been passed through family generations.

Signature dishes include the fatet maryam mushkan (Dhs45), the crispy cauliflower with tahina (Dhs36), the kabab Hamoudi (Dhs84), and don’t leave without trying the crispy rolls of Knafeh with ashta (Dhs38).

Bait Maryam was also recently featured on the Dubai episode of Somebody Feed Phil. The Palestinian chef cooks in front of Phil with her hands, talking him through the spices and techniques in a way that makes you feel her passion and emotion even through the TV screen.

While the exact opening date is yet to be announced, stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to reserve a table…

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, opening June 2024. @sufretmaryam

Images: Social