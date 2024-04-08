After seven years, both restaurants will cease operations at the end of April…

They’ve been a duo of stalwart restaurants on the Madinat Jumeirah dining scene for seven years, but Publique and folly are set to close later this month, it’s been announced.

In an open letter shared to Caterer Middle East, chief executive of Gates Hospitality – the parent company behind the two restaurants – Naim Maadad accredited the closure to the evolving and maturing dining scene in Dubai. While recognising that both restaurants ‘set a benchmark’ for homegrown hospitality brands back in 2017 when they opened, he also acknowledged that, “what residents and visitors to Dubai may have wanted seven, five, or even two years ago, isn’t necessarily what they want today.”

Maadad added that both restaurants would remain open until April 30. So if you’re wanting to catch-up over fondue for two at Publique, or enjoy a treasured Prosecco pop at folly’s beloved rooftop, you’ve got until the end of the month to do so.

But it’s not all bad news. In the letter, Maadad explained that Gates is still considering what the future of the brands could look like, adding that the group is ‘excited for what’s to come’ in the next chapter. So, we’re hopeful that could mean new locations, or evolutions of the brands in the near future.

And while the doors to two restaurants may be closing in Dubai, there’s a string of new concepts to look forward to in the coming weeks. We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of Lila Molino, from the talented husband and wife duo behind Lila Taqueria, which will open in Alserkal Avenue this April. The new eatery will feature a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Also coming this month, prepare to sink your teeth into Three Cuts, a licensed steakhouse set to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. A home-grown concept by father and son Joe and Jason Bassili, the steakhouse will blend laid-back elegance with a touch of old-school design featuring intimate booth seating, a chef’s table, a bar, stunning outdoor terrace, and a hidden speakeasy club.