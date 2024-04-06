Sponsored: Get ready to be swept off your feet as Billionaire Dubai unleashes its mind-blowing lineup of artists…

A night out at Billionaire is always a sensory treat, with tastebud-tingling Italian-Japanese cuisine paired with jaw-dropping live shows to leave you speechless. And now the award-winning dinner and a show restaurant has unveiled a new spectacle for the coming Eid and beyond.

Billionaire Dubai has spared no expense in sourcing talent from every corner of the globe, handpicking a lineup that will leave you spellbound. From gravity-defying aerialists to mesmerizing dancers whose moves seem to defy the laws of physics, every performer is a virtuoso in their own right.

Among the fresh new faces, Billionaire’s new dancers come from rich backgrounds, with some of them having performed worldwide and for artists including Beyonce, featured in films such as Tim Burton’s live adaptation of Dumbo, X-Factor UK, and beyond.

Joining the lineup is the charismatic Spanish singer Gio Bermejo, whose smooth vocals and magnetic stage presence have earned him fans around the world. From the bustling streets of London to the glitz and glamour of Vegas, Gio has wowed audiences with his talent and charm – and now, he’s ready to leave his mark on Dubai.

On the culinary agenda, Billionaire Dubai’s decadent menu is an extension of the theatrics that guests enjoy on stage. Fusing the best bits of Italian and Japanese cuisines, acclaimed chef Batuhan Piatti, using the finest ingredients to present a menu of deliciously diverse crowd pleasers that it’s impossible to tire of.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa Street, 9pm to late, Tuesday to Sunday. Tel: (0) 4 510 3100 or Whatsapp (056) 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial

