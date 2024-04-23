For a happier, longer island life…

When it comes to holistic health, there are few names that cause the same warm ripples of excitement as SHA Wellness Clinic. Their integrated approach to living well earned them more than 100 international awards last year, including the title of ‘World’s Best Clinic’ at the World Spa Awards.

SHAngri-La

Known for applying innovative, edge-courting technology; advanced nutritional practices; and the latest in live-longer life hacks, the original SHA clinic was established in 2008 and is located in a picturesque clutch of land between the Sierra Helada Natural Park and the Bay of Altea in Alicante, Spain.

2024 saw international expansion, with the addition of a stunning new medical spa destination on the Caribbean coast of Mexico. But their next project, under construction right now – on an island here in the UAE – is something on a far grander scale.

Stay well

Together with local developer partner, IMKAN, their aim is a noble and ambitious one – engineering a manmade, world’s first ‘healthy living island’. You’ll find it alongside the lapis waters of Al Jurf – halfway between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi – at the site of what was once Sheikh Zayed’s own private beach resort.

The approach to the island could hardly be more zen – framed as it is by a leafy canyon of native ghaf trees, complete with free-roaming dear and inquisitive oryx. The foundations of this wellness atoll have already been mapped out, and now the churning wheels of construction have begun erecting the more than 100 residential and leisure structures that will stripe the island.

SHA’s hope is that here, they create a manufactured Blue Zone, which will be known as SHA Residences Emirates.

Into the Blue

If you were one of the millions of people who tuned in to watch the hit Netflix documentary, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – you’ll probably have a good idea of what that goal means.

A ‘Blue Zone’ is a geographical pocket – often a small village or an island – where the residents tend to live much longer than the average human. The reasons behind this longevity are attributed to factors such as nutrition (particularly eating local, unprocessed, seasonal foods – with a reduced intake of meat and fish protein); community support for elders; a sense of purpose; and staying active.

A 2013 study awarded four locations the blue zone badge – those were, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan; Nuoro Province, Sardinia, Italy; the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; and Icaria, Greece.

SHAdes of blue

But how is it possible to replicate such extraordinary age-defying results outside of a naturally evolved environment?

SHA Wellness Clinic’s tried and tested method relies on an integrated approach to optimal health. It’s an applied focus on nine core areas of wellbeing: healthy nutrition, natural therapies, preventive and healthy ageing medicine, advanced aesthetics, cognitive stimulation and emotional health, wellbeing and inner balance, and physical performance.

SHApes in the sand

SHA Residences Emirates has an estimated completion date of 2026, but what can we expect to see on the island?

We know the residential element will be comprised of low-density, low-impact housing, amounting to 86 Villas (all with beach access), 49 apartments, and two penthouses.

Leisure and wellness experiences will housed in a series of dedicated pavilions, including:

Wellness programmes: customised wellness and fitness programs

Holistic treatments: on-site spa for relaxation and rejuvenation within SHA

Medical treatments: on-site innovative medical treatments within SHA

Community and events: featuring an island-wide community events programme

Sports pavilion: a super modern facility for fitness fans and athletes

Marine pavilion: with water sports and marine adventures

Exclusive club access: access holistic lifestyle clubs

Family pavilion: made for making the most of family free time

Holistic pavilion: focusing on mental and spiritual well-being with yoga and meditation

Wellness kid’s club: a mix of edutainment activities that introduce little ones to a healthy lifestyle

Beach club: because every island idyll needs one

Bike paths: allowing you to explore the beautiful island through personal pedal power

Talking about the new venture, Co-Founder and Vice President of SHA Wellness Clinic, Alejandro Bataller comments, “As we celebrate 15 years, we are excited to bring the unique SHA Method to the Middle East, making it possible for more people to benefit from our philosophy of integrative health and well-being.”

“We travelled to dozens of locations in search of the perfect natural environment, warm weather and accessibility to create the world’s first fully integrated wellness island and found everything we could imagine and more at the seaside destination of AlJurf.”

We can’t wait to see this finished product. Until then its double burpees, and kale smoothies.

Stay well.

Images: Provided