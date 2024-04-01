Somebody tell Doja Cat…

Just announced, Central Cee is set to perform at Sky2.0 Dubai on Saturday, April 20 and early bird tickets are already on sale.

You will know the UK rapper Central Cee is known for countless incredible tracks including Commitment Issues, Doja and Sprinter featuring Dave. He first rose to fame thanks to his breakout tracks Day In The Life and Loading.

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has performed in Dubai – he performed at a sold-out concert in Dubai in 2022 at the d3 festival, SoleDXB.

The performance will take place at the d3 superclub, Sky2.0 on Saturday, April 20 and early bird tickets for barstools start from Dhs1,000 minimum spend. Walk-ins are available and will cost Dhs500 with three drinks included.

Also in April

There are plenty of incredible artists, performances and concerts taking place in Dubai this April.

Also at the superclub in April, as part of the opening, on Saturday, April 13 is Arabic star Abu. He is known for his hit track 3 Daqat which has taken nightclubs and DJ sets by storm.

Heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on April 19 for a performance from the Australian sensation The Kid Laroi. April 20, you can catch us at the Dubai Tennis Stadium for a performance from the throwback icons B*Witched.

Need more of a reason to party in April? Elrow will be back for one night of incredible music from none other than Fisher and he will be performing at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on April 13.

Need another throwback – We’ve got you covered because Boyz II Men are also performing at the Coca-Cola Arena at the end of the month on April 28.

Taking place in May, on May 4 is none other than pop star Jason Derulo. He will be at the Coca-Cola Arena tickets are now on sale.

Central Cee at Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Saturday April 20. Tickets from Dhs500 for walk-in inclusive of three drinks. @Sky2.0dubai