Tired of ordering takeout because you can’t or don’t know how to cook? Or, maybe you’re just looking to learn a new dish or cuisine. Whatever your reason, it’s always a great start if you want to look your way around the kitchen. Thankfully there are a number of cooking classes in Dubai to help brush up on your cooking skills.

Here are four different places to attend cooking classes in Dubai…

Cozymeal

Ever wanted a private cooking class from a professional chef in the comfort of your own home? Well, thankfully Cozymeal has made this possible. Classes are by verified chefs and are available both online or on-site at different locations across Dubai. This month’s class options include Indian cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options.

cozymeal.com

Culinary Boutique

The Culinary Boutique will meet all of your kitchen and food-related needs. A cake for a special event? They can supply it. Kitchen hire for a demonstration? They will provide. That special event we just mentioned – need that catered as well? Consider it done. On top of all of this, they also provide daily cooking classes on-site. Their current calendar includes Thai cooking, sushi classes as well as breakfast classes… Why order sushi in when you could learn and recreate it fresh at home?

Culinary Boutique, various locations in Dubai, open daily from 8am to 10pm, culinaryboutique.com, @culinaryboutique

Skill Deer

If you’re looking to learn just about any handy dandy skill, this is the website to deep dive. Skill Deer offers classes for a really broad range of skills, from sports and wellness to life skills. More importantly, in this case, there is a cooking and tasting section where cookery classes are offered. The classes take place in state-of-the-art kitchens and studios that are fully equipped for all your sugar flower or milk frothing needs. They are considerate of your busy schedules and arrange times at your convenience. Certain classes are available at home, like their coffee tasting experience, which sounds like a fantastic excuse to consume an unnecessary but delicious amount of caffeine.

Skill Deer, various locations in Dubai based on a specific class, Tel: (800) 3337, skilldeer.com

Mamalu Kitchen

What started out as cookery classes for nannies and housekeepers, very quickly became cookery classes for everybody from moms and their children to corporate events. Mamalu kitchen offers a wide range of classes for all ages and skill levels. This month’s classes include a mini chef ‘soul food Friday’ Texas honey glazed bread rolls with southern pulled chicken sliders with creamy garlic and parmesan mac and cheese. There is also a class for adults called ‘summer daze’ which has a menu of rosemary and lemon spatchcock baby chicken with a lemon and zucchini orzo with homemade dried cherry tomatoes.

Mamlu Kitchen, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, times vary based on classes, Tel (0)52 747 9512, mamalukitchen.com, @mamalukitchen

Images: Social and Unsplash