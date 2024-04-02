The airport is gearing up to welcome a whopping 3.6 million passengers over the next two weeks…

Planning an Eid getaway? In anticipation of another busy travel period over spring break and Eid al-Fitr, Dubai International Airport (DXB) has issued a warning to passengers travelling through the airport over the next couple of weeks.

The airport is gearing up to welcome 3.6 million guests over the next two weeks from April 2 to 15, with daily traffic set to exceed a massive 258,000 guests per day. The busiest day will be on Saturday, April 13 when the airport is expecting the total number of guests to soar to 292,000.

flydubai passengers have been told to arrive at least four hours before departure. Guests flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at least three hours ahead of departure, utilising online, self check-in facilities where available. Emirates passengers can also take advantage of the convenient home check-in and city check-in options.

Families with children over 12 years old can speed things up by using the Smart Gates at passport control.

As always, passengers are advised to stay informed about the latest travel regulations for your destination to ensure you have all necessary travel documents, be prepared for security checks, and pre-weigh luggage at home to minimise delays. The airport also reminds passengers to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

Finally, passengers are urged to make use of the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport as well as between Terminals 1 and 3 in case of traffic.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

The Eid al-Fitr public holiday for the UAE public sector and private schools has been announced by the authorities. Federal government workers and students will enjoy a full week off, from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14.

For the private sector, we’ll have to wait a little longer before we know the exact dates in the Gregorian calendar. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) declared the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday period from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) until Shawwal 3.

This means – depending on the sighting of the moon – the private sector will either get six days off from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Thursday, April 11; or if it’s a 30-day Ramadan, nine days off from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3).

dubaiairports.ae

Images: Provided