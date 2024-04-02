The KHDA has confirmed a week-long break…

Private schools in Dubai will enjoy a full week off on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr next week, in line with the UAE public sector.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), announced on X (formerly Twitter) that all private schools will close from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14 for the public holiday. The tweet confirmed that schools will reopen on Monday April 15, meaning it will be a three week break for pupils and students, when counting the two weeks of spring break.

All private schools, universities and nurseries in Dubai will be closed from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14. Regular working hours will resume from Monday, April 15. We wish you all an enjoyable Eid break. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 1, 2024

Public and private sector holidays

The UAE cabinet announced a one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for the federal government (public sector) from Monday, April 8, 2024 to April 14, 2024. Work will resume on Monday, April 15, 2024. Essentially, this means the federal government will be off for a 9-day long weekend.

Meanwhile, we’ll have to hang on a little while longer before we know exactly which days of the Gregorian Calendar the private sector will have off. But the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) — has confirmed the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) dates for the Eid Al Fitr holiday period. The UAE private sector will enjoy an extra-long weekend from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) until Shawwal 3.

Depending on the moon, Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents will get six days off for Eid, from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Thursday, April 11. Those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend will have a six-day break with work resuming on Friday, April 12. If it’s a 30-day Ramadan, the Eid break will run from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) to Friday, April 12 (Shawwal 3). Meaning those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15.

Images: Unsplash