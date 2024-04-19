Passengers are urged only to come to the airport if their flight is confirmed…

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is limiting the number of flight arrivals for the next two days, as it looks to speed up recovery of operations. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the airport said that the number of flights arriving at DXB would be limited for 48 hours from 12pm on Friday April 19.

The airport further added that they’re “endeavouring to do our best to support guests impacted by delays due to recent unprecedented weather conditions.”

However, due to the ongoing disruption, and to speed up recovery, we are temporarily limiting the number of arriving flights from 12PM on 19 April for 48 hours. — DXB (@DXB) April 19, 2024

The post followed an earlier update from DXB which urged departing passengers only to come to the airport if their airline has confirmed the flight’s departure. Passengers are asked not to arrive too early, and aim to reach the terminal no more than two hours prior to departure.

Airline updates

After suspending check-in for passengers flying out of Dubai International (DXB) at 8am on Wednesday, April 17, until 9am on Thursday, Emirates has announced a further suspension of check-in for travellers with onward connections through Dubai today, Friday April 19.

As per the notice, passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Those travelling to Dubai as their final destination can check-in and travel as usual, Emirates added. Although all those travelling have been warned to expect delays both in departures and arrivals.

Air India has also announced that flights to and from Dubai until April 21 have also been cancelled due to the operational disruption at DXB.

We regret to inform cancellation of our flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our… — Air India (@airindia) April 19, 2024

Customers effected are being offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.

