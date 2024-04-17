Endless food offerings await…

If you’re eagerly awaiting the Dubai Food Festival, it’s nearly here. And there’s plenty for your taste buds to look forward to, including the return of the much-loved e& Beach Canteen.

Taking place from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, May 5, the fun food pop-up returns to Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall). And there’s plenty for the whole family to get up to, besides eating, of course.

Here’s what to expect…

e& Beach Canteen will brag food offerings across the foodie pop-up with global cuisines on offer.

There will be different sections including a talabat Food Plaza, Bites by the Beach and a Beach BBQ space.

If you’re on a budget, don’t worry – you will be able to find dishes for as low as Dhs10. Some of the vendors you can expect to see include PHAT, Drip Burger, Fire Slice, Hangry Joe’s, Vietnamese Foodies, and many more.

Your dining experience will be paired with live entertainment and other daily activities.

For tea fans, make a beeline to Goodness Bar by Lipton who will create refreshing tea-based beverages.

You will also spot Ripe Market by the Beach at the venue. The popular market will be showcasing art and craft items, jewellery, fashion, home decor and yes, you’ll even find more food stalls here.

For a dash of fun, you can expect a beach-side Roller Rink courtesy Emcan (Emarat) and Roll DXB. For more fun and games, there will be a Kids Fun Zone for the little ones packed with activities, and even more family fun awaits at the workshops. You will even find a number of fitness sessions at the venue.

For movie fans, there will even be foodie movie screenings. At Culinary Theatre, the space is dedicated to chefs creating some mouth-watering dishes.

And for the first time, e& Beach Canteen is launching a beach club experience. We are waiting for details on this new experience and will share them with you as soon as we know more.

Do note: Dates may change due to the current weather conditions, but you can stay up to date with the latest on @beachcanteenofficial

We can’t wait to check this out.

e& Beach Canteen, Jumeirah 3 – behind Sunset Mall, Dubai, April 19 to May 5 (dates TBC), @beachcanteenofficial

Images: Supplied