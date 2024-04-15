Spice up your dinner plans with our guide to the tastiest events in Dubai right now…

Whether you’re looking for once-in-a-lifetime fine dining experiences or family-friendly fun, Dubai’s foodie scene is brimming with must-visit events and pop-ups this month. From vibrant beach festivals to exclusive four-hands dinners, here are seven events to add to your foodie calendars:

Beachside food festival

When: April 19 to May 5

Dubai’s iconic Etisalat Beach Canteen returns this Friday, April 19, as part of Dubai Food Festival. Visitors can expect over 50 food trucks across different areas such as Street Food Walk, Beach BBQ, and Tasty Quarter, as well as workshops, wellness and exercise classes, endless entertainment for all ages, cooking demonstrations from top chefs, and more. Entry to the beach festival is free but some workshops may charge. From cake decorating to tie-dye workshops, you can book your classes online in advance.

Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. April 19 to May 5. 4pm to midnight. Free entry. @beachcanteenofficial

Middle Eastern fine dining

When: April 22

Foodies, mark your calendars for Monday, April 22 and join chef Mohamed Orfali from Dubai’s award-winning fun dining Middle Eastern restaurant, Orfali Bros, and chef Shane Delia, all the way from Melbourne’s renowned Maha Restaurant, as they unite for a special four-hands dinner. Experience their shared passion for Middle Eastern cuisine through a unique tasting menu. Reservations will open soon; stay tuned to @orfalibros_bistro to book your table.

Orfali Bros, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Monday, April 22. @orfalibros_bistro

French-Japanese four-hands dinner

When: April 23

For an unforgettable dining experience, book a spot at the four-hands dinner at local Japanese restaurant Itadaku featuring chef Masaru Sakagami from Itadaku and chef Thomas Duhamel from traditional French restaurant and What’s On’s Homegrown Restaurant of the Year 2024, Odeon. The two chefs will serve up a special 10-course omakase menu showcasing an exceptional marriage between authentic French and Japanese cuisine. The one-off dinner will take place on Tuesday, April 23 from 6pm and is priced at Dhs598 per person.

Itadaku, Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tuesday, April 23, from 6pm. Book here.

Breakfast extravaganza

When: April 21 and April 28

This Dubai Food Festival, Eleven Green, Dubai’s cool homegrown burger bistro, is set to launch its first-ever breakfast: The Diner Experience by Eleven Green. The menu is exclusively available on Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, April 28 between 9am and 11am. Diners can look forward to a full breakfast spread for Dhs150 per person, featuring classic American diner favourites infused with Eleven Green’s signature flair such as the breakfast muffin with Wagyu beef, bacon bits and cheese; the chorizo hash with crispy potatoes and beef chorizo; buttermilk pancakes, Kinda’s sticky pecan buns; and more. Plus, there will be free-flowing black coffee and fresh orange juice by Cypher Urban Roastery. Reservations are a must.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. April 21 to April 28, 9am to 11am. Dhs150 per person. @eleven.green.uae

Iconic collab

When: April 23 to April 25

Next week, Pitfire Pizza’s newly-opened licensed Dubai Hills restaurant will welcome chef Richie Richards from Caribbean hotspot, Miss Lily’s. The three days will give guests the chance to try a limited-edition menu of legendary Jamaican-inspired pizzas including jerk chicken pizza and braised oxtail pizza. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s a spicy Scotch bonnet brownie on the menu as well as Jamaican Red Stripe beer to wash it all down. And that’s not all, the first 30 guests to order will receive a limited-edition co-branded t-shirt.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park 1, Dubai Hills. April 23 to April 25. 12pm to 11pm. Tel:800 748 3472. @pitfirepizzabakers

Taco pop-up

When: April 26 to April 28

Brothers Isaac Mendoza and Josue Antonio, founders of Tacos Los Hermanos, bring authentic Mexican street food to Dubai. Their pop-up at Cafe10 by Le Guépard on Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 offers homemade gluten-free tortillas, agua fresca, and tacos made from family recipes, alongside slow-roasted birrias spiced with organic Mexican chillies. Menu highlights include beef and chicken tamales, tacos birria with cheese & consomé, and indulgent desserts like churros with Nutella and sweetcorn tamales. Taco ’bout not to be missed!

Café 10 by Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. April 26 to April 28. @tacosloshermanos.dxb

The return of Restaurant Week

When: April 26 to May 12

For the 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Restaurant Week will take place across 17 days, from April 26 to May 12. From two-course lunches to three-course dinners, diners can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price. This year, there are over 60 restaurants taking part including 21Grams, Arabian Teahouse, Hawkerboi, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, and more. Read our top picks for Dubai Restaurant Week here.

Images: Social/Provided