A perfect excuse to eat out every night of the week…

Foodies, get excited! For the 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Restaurant Week will take place across 17 days, from April 26 to May 12. From two-course lunches to three-course dinners, diners can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price.

This year, there are over 60 restaurants taking part so get ready to fill your foodie calendars full of deals, pop-ups, workshops, and more. For the full list of restaurants visit: visitdubai.com

Here are 15 top restaurants serving pocket-friendly set menus this Dubai Restaurant Week:

21Grams

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

This female-run, family-style bistro, located in Jumeirah, serves up award-winning Balkan soul food. Diners can enjoy a cuisine that brings together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula such as Bosnian beef dumplings with minced beef, baked beetroot and goats cheese cream, slow roasted lamb shoulder in milk, and breaded chicken stuffed with cheese and beef bacon. The two course lunch menu is priced at Dhs125 and the dinner menu is priced at Dhs250.

Meyaan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Mon to Thur 9am to 6pm, Fri to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 841 5021, 21grams.me

Arabian Teahouse

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Having welcomed visitors to experience true Emirati hospitality for more than 20 years, Arabian Tea House is firmly established on Dubai’s cafe scene and serves authentic Emirati and Arabic dishes. The original Arabian Tea House is located in the historic Al Fahidi district, and its design hasn’t changed since it opened in 1997, which only adds to the allure: think turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains and beautiful flowers. The menu includes authentic Emirati dishes including chicken machboos, chicken biryani, and fattoush salad. Be sure to order a cup of gahwa (traditional Arabic coffee) as you soak up the surroundings.

Arabian Tea House, Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 353 5071, arabianteahouse.com

BOCA

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

DIFC’s sustainable restaurant, Boca, serves up fabulous Mediterranean food with 80 per cent of its ingredients sourced locally. This Dubai restaurant week, guests can tuck into their limited-edition two-course lunch menu for Dhs125 or a three-course dinner menu for Dhs250 with dishes including creamy gulf tiger prawns, green spelt risotto, and pistachio kunafa rolls.

BOCA, Gate Village 6, DIFC Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 1833. @bocadubai

Brasserie Boulud

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

French-born chef Daniel Boulud is best known for his eponymous New York restaurant –the two-Michelin-starred Daniel, as well as a slew of brasseries and bistros as far afield as London, Singapore and Washington DC. For his first Dubai restaurant, he’s set up shop in the Sofitel The Obelisk. From traditional French duck paté to braised beef cheek, apple tarte tartin to a selection of French cheeses, enjoy a two course menu for Dhs125 or three courses for Dhs250 this Restaurant Week.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai, The Obelisk Wafi, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am, Sat 1pm to 4pm 6pm to 12am, Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 281 4020, restaurantsandbars.accor.com

CÉ LA VI

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

54 floors up, an exquisite dining experience with incredible views over the Burj Khalifa and a contemporary Asian menu awaits. Indulge in the restaurant week two-course lunch deal at CÉ LA VI for Dhs125 or the three-course dinner for Dhs250 with dishes including salmon avocado maki, chicken kushiyaki, roasted salmon, spinach rigatoni with lamb ragu, and to finish, the chocolate salted caramel tart or vegan chilli mango tart.

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. celavi.com

Couqley

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

A firm favourite on Dubai’s dining scene, this authentic French bistro has our hearts. This Dubai Restaurant Week, you can get the incredible value set menus at the original JLT outpost. Choose from best-selling classics including baked brie en croute, steak frites, moules frites, and pain perdu.

Couqley, Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai. Daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Hawkerboi

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Dubai’s sell-out supper club concept-turned-restaurant, Hawkerboi, serves spicy South East Asian cuisine that’s sure to warm your soul. The restaurant features an intriguing open kitchen, a buzzing outdoor terrace, and stunning views over the park area. On the three-course dinner menu, choose from dishes such as the chicken skewer, lamb ribs, roasted duck quarter, whole fried sea bass, matcha cheesecake, and mango sticky rice.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. daily 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 1am. @hawker.boi

Jaleo

Dinner menu: Dhs250

For his first Middle Eastern outpost, chef José Andrés, known for putting his star touch to the rich diversity of Spanish cuisine, helms a restaurant in the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal. Tuck into authentic Spanish cuisine with three courses for Dhs250 including tomato tartar, Galician steam mussels, short rib with confit piquillo pepper, cod fish with pil-pil sauce and black garlic; and, to finish, Basque cheesecake.

Jaleo, Ground Floor, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 1am daily. atlantis.com, @jaleodubai

Jun’s

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

What’s On’s Chef of the Year 2024, Kelvin Cheung’s Jun’s, located in Downtown Dubai, serves fun and inventive third-culture cooking. The aesthetic has the feel of a stylish brasserie, with a licensed bar and outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Khalifa. Each dish has a story and nostalgic narrative which is really where Jun’s stands out. For Dubai Restaurant Week, guests can enjoy a lunch set menu for Dhs125 or a dinner set menu for Dhs250 – both of which include the signature rainbow heirloom carrots (a bucket list Dubai dish).

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com

Lowe

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

The stylish restaurant is part of the wave of radical Dubai restaurants helping the industry make major steps towards being greener while still producing incredible food. The Michelin Green Star-awarded restaurant has a firm focus on reducing waste, sourcing local, and giving back to its community, and even has its own vegetable garden in their backyard. Enjoy their creative concoctions – from smoked organic beef tartare with crisp artichokes to roasted local sole fillet with curry leaf and caper butter vinaigrette – as part of Dubai Restaurant Week for just Dhs125 (two-course lunch) and Dhs250 (three-course dinner).

Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. @lowedxb

Monno

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

This gorgeous Italian eatery on Wasl Road is celebrating Dubai Restaurant Week with a lunch and dinner set menu featuring dishes like burrata with rainbow cherry tomatoes, truffle croquette, gnocchi alla sorrentina, and of course their renowned pizzas.

Monno, 304 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 332 2255. @monnodubai

Rare

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

This brand new licensed steakhouse in City Walk, Rare, is somewhere between a vibrant New York bar and an art deco Parisian brasserie. Brought to you by the same team behind The Pointe’s beloved CMP Bar & Grill which closed its doors last year, the homegrown concept serves European-inspired dishes centered around a custom-made charcoal grill serving the finest selection of classic cuts. On the set menus this Dubai Restaurant Week, expect dishes such as anchovy toasts, chicken thigh skewer, 9+ Wagyu striploin, charcoal peri peri cabbage, and whipped burnt cheesecake.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 287 4604, @theraredxb

REIF Japanese Kushiyaki

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Founded by chef Reif Othman, Reif Kushiyaki is an unconventional Japanese street food restaurant, devoted to the many different parts of the chicken – neck to tail. Proudly homegrown, Reif Kushiyaki opened a licensed restaurant in Dubai Hills Business Park less than a year ago. The restaurant has a special lunch and dinner menu this Dubai Restaurant Week, priced at Dhs125 and Dhs250 respectively, featuring dishes such as Angus beef skewer, chicken gyoza, chicken katsu sando, black cod with garlic wasabi sauce, and yuzu eton mess.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 3, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 255 5142, reifkushiyaki.com

Roka

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

Located in ME Dubai, Roka is brought to us by the same culinary genius behind Zuma, but with a slightly lower price point. The restaurant boasts an open robata kitchen and outdoor terrace, complete with all-important Burj Khalifa views. The menu features sushi, fresh seafood, tempura, dumplings, noodles, and more which guests can take advantage of this Dubai Restaurant Week with the lunch and dinner set menus.

Roka, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily noon to 7pm. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Uchi

Lunch menu: Dhs125

Dinner menu: Dhs250

DIFC’s new kid on the block, Uchi is a cosy and intimate Japanese restaurant serving a delicious array of sushi and authentic small plates with a specialised whisky bar. The Dubai Restaurant Week set menus feature must-try dishes such as the mushroom bibimbap, Wagyu gyoza, yellowtail sashimi, yuzu chili marinated baby chicken, and a selection of mochi.

Uchi, Gate Village, DIFC, 12pm to 1am Sun to Weds, 12pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)4 298 5044. uchihospitality.com

Images: Social