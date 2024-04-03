The increase will be based on the school’s most recent rating…

Parents, listen up. Private schools in Dubai may be able to increase their fees from September 2024 based on the most recent rating.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Tuesday, April 2 that private schools in Dubai that maintained or improved their annual inspection rating are able to increase next year’s school fees by up to 5.2 per cent.

Private schools in Dubai were able to increase tuition fees by up to six per cent last year, after being locked for three academic years prior.

How much will school fees increase?

The educational cost index (ECI) percentage for the next school year was set at 2.6 per cent by the KHDA. Based on this calculation, schools that have maintained the same rating as the previous school year, are eligible to increase the annual fees by up to 2.6 per cent.

Schools that improved their rating from “weak” to “acceptable” or from “acceptable” to “good” can increase fees by up to 5.2 per cent.

“Very good” to “outstanding” can increase by up to 3.9 per cent, while schools that improved their rating from “good to very good” can increase by 4.55 per cent. Schools that have dropped in performance, are not eligible for a fee increase.

School inspection ratings are set to be announced before the end of the school year.

“Aligning the fee adjustment with schools’ inspections ratings emphasises the quality offered by schools, while enhancing the competitiveness of the sector and encouraging schools to meet the needs of parents by catering to the needs of a diverse student body to ensure access to high quality education for all children.” Shamma AlMansouri, Director of Permits at KHDA added.

“Furthermore, the application of a scientific methodology to monitor and analyse the audited financial statements of private schools in Dubai allows for a transparent process that takes into account the interests of all our stakeholders and ensures continuous improvement in the quality of education offered by schools while also safeguarding the sustainability of the private schools’ sector.”

See the school fees framework here: web.khda.gov.ae

