With Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, Abu Dhabi has announced all the places you can catch fireworks so you can make it a part of your plans.

Here’s where you can watch Eid Al Fitr fireworks in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hudayriyat Island

Family-friendly Al Hudayriyat Island is set to showcase fireworks in Marsana at 9pm on the first day of Eid. Before the glittering show begins, you and the whole family can enjoy Eid-related activities including an outdoor cinema, gaming zones, live roaming entertainment, music from a DJ and more. There will be plenty of Instagrammable moments, too – so be sure to come with phones fully charged.

Yas Bay Waterfront

Popular Yas Bay on Yas Island will be hosting fireworks on the first three days of Eid Al Fitr. The spectacle begins at 9pm and you will get great views from the waterfront.

Spending Eid in Dubai?

Over in Dubai, you can see fireworks at a number of popular locations including Bluewaters Island, Dubai Festival City, and Al Seef Dubai. You can read more details here.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

