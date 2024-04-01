Catch all the displays this long weekend…

The end of Ramadan is near and Eid-al-Fitr is nearly upon us. That means a lot of things – festivity, family, fun, food, a glorious week-long break and fireworks. Always fireworks. This year, the celebration signifying the close of the Holy Month is expected to fall on Monday or Tuesday of next week. Whatever the case, you can head to these spots to catch some stunning starry displays that will light up the skies. Eid Mubarak!

Here are all the spots to visit to watch Eid-al-Fitr fireworks in Dubai.

Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters Island is a regular entrant into the annual festival fireworks portfolio and this year is no different. According to The National, the island will be hosting a display on the third day of the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, kicking off at 8pm. There’s many a spot on the island itself from where you can view the show – the promenade, the iconic bridge or one of the many eateries.

@bluewatersdubai

Dubai Festival City

A special fireworks display at Dubai Festival City will be held on the first day of Eid at 8pm. More rounds to send off the Holy Month of Ramadan will also be on display every night from April 5 to 7 at 10pm. All these will be held in the mall’s Festival Bay area, which will also be the best vantage point for you to get the most spectacular visual.

@dubaifestivalcitymall

Al Seef

This stunning heritage district nestled on the edge of the Dubai Creek will be hosting a display on the second day of Eid, at 8pm. The quaint neighbourhood is a tourist hotspot and is full of life and vibrancy, especially at night. Here you can get a taste of the Old Dubai life and sample some of the daily items. There’s also a plethora of dining options. Read our guide here.

@alseefdubai

Images: Supplied/Socials