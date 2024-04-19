Emaar Properties is deeply committed to the well-being of its community…

Dubai is doing what it takes to get back on track after heavy rains lashed the city on April 16 and 17. Besides the authorities and government getting the city up and running again, the community has opened their hearts to those affected. And now, Emaar has also stepped up to help those in its community who need a hand.

The storm has left several residents dealing with flooded homes, damaged property, lost furniture, and more. And Emaar Properties has said that it will repair all the properties that have been damaged this week free of cost.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties stated, “In response to the challenges posed by this adverse weather and heavy rains that Dubai has experienced in the past few days, I am pleased to announce that Emaar will undertake the repair of all properties within our communities that have been damaged by the recent rains at its own cost to ensure that our residents can return to their daily lives as swiftly and smoothly as possible.”

Mohamed Alabbar added that Emaar Properties is deeply committed to the well-being of its community, and will ‘provide all possible support in such situations including complete repair of our customers’ homes.’

The founder also drew attention to the company’s staff, who have been working tirelessly to assist the customers. “The teams have been actively dealing with challenges, including clearing numerous water-clogging issues, and continue to work around the clock to provide solutions.”, said Mohamed Alabbar.

“All homes, whether old or new, that have reported damages directly resulting from the recent rainfall and registered through Emaar call centre are eligible for this service,” he added. The repairs will apply to both, new and old homes in Emaar communities.

Images: Getty Images