These establishments are doing their bit…

In moments of crisis is when we honour our local heroes. The UAE was hit with a torrential spate of rain earlier this week, with a storm strong enough to disrupt the workings of the city for several days after.

Four days post-rain, the community is still grappling with the aftermath of it, with several residents dealing with flooded homes, damaged property, lost furniture, loss of power and water supply and stranded cars. The flooding from the rain has caused damage to the roads, disruptions in traffic and overall delays.

At a time like this, with many in need of support, the community is stepping up and giving back to those in looking for help. These are some of the establishments running assistance initiatives for those worst affected by the recent downpour. If you’re in need of help, these are the people to reach out to.

Taqado

Taqado Mexican Kitchen will be offering a signature meal to those who require assistance during this time. The initiative will be taking place today, April 19, during working hours at the branches in DIFC, Media City, I-Rise, Dubai Hills, Bay Square, Kite Beach and Dubai Mall. All you have to do is visit the branch, let the staff know that you need a community support meal and enjoy. While stocks last.

Taqado, across various locations, Fri, Apr 19, @taqadomexicankitchen

Circle Café

Circle Café is launching an initiative across all outlets, offering a warm meal and water to those in need. The initiative will be taking place today, during working hours. Like Taqado, all you have to do is show up to the branch, ask for a community support meal and enjoy while stocks last. Circle has posts all over the city, so finding one close to you won’t be too difficult.

Circle Café, across various outlets, Fri, Apr 19, @circlecafe.ae

High Joint

Popular burger brand High Joint is offering free meals of their signature burgers and water to those in need of assistance. The initiative is taking place today, April 19, during working hours, across their Emirates Towers, Al Manara and Khawaneej branches. All you have to do is visit a branch closest to you and request for a community assistance meal and you will be served. Until stocks last.

High Joint, across various locations, Fri, Apr 19, @high.joint

Operation Falafel

Operation Falafel is also serving out free meals to those in need. Today, during working hours, the joint will be giving out warm meals of falafel pita, fries and water across their many, many branches. All you have to do is visit the branch closest to you, ask for a community support meal and enjoy while stocks last. The brand has a number of branches spread across the city, so finding one that’s easily accessible won’t be too difficult.

Operation Falafel, across various locations, Fri, Apr 19, @operationfalafel

Al Habtoor Group

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, has announced the launch of two new community support initiatives in the wake of the storm. To support the UAE community in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in Dubai, the Group is allocating Dhs17 million from the legacy of the late Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to repair damage to the homes of Emirati families, in addition to providing hotel rooms at the Group’s hotels to accommodate families affected.

@alhabtoorgroup

Premier Inn

Premier Inn Middle East has launched a special weekly room rate for all Dubai residents impacted by the recent rain and looking for a safe, affordable place to stay. The weekly rate, for 7 nights, is available from today until May 5 from Dhs1250 at Premier Inn Dubai Dragon Mart and from Dhs1300 at Premier Inn Dubai Silicon Oasis. Dubai residents can also take advantage of 20 per cent off on food and drinks at the hotels’ restaurants, as well as through room service. Bookings can only be made by phone via Premier Inn’s Customer Hub at (600) 500 503. The special rate is also available for walk-ins.

@premierinngulf

Zaroob

At Zaroob, you can visit any of their branches and mention that you’re looking for a community support meal. You can enjoy a complimentary zaatar manoushe and water until stocks last. The initiative is being rolled out for today during working hours. Participating branches include Sheikh Zayed Road, Motor City Marina and Al Ain.

Zaroob, across various locations, Fri, Apr 19, @zaroob

Chin Chin

This Chinese takeaway is offering free signature meals to anyone who visits any of their standalone dine-in branches during operating hours today, April 19. Chin Chin has branches not only in Dubai but across other Emirates, including Ajman, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Enjoy their meals while stocks last.

Chin Chin, across various locations, Fri, Apr 19, @chinchinuae

Fibber Magee’s

Irish pub Fibber Magee’s is offering a hot lunch and a pint for free for those affected by the rain and the adverse weather. The pub mentioned especially offering assistance for those without power and water, unable to cook or order in.

Fibber Magee’s, Saeed Tower, Trade Centre, Tel: (0) 4 332 2400, @fibbermageesdxb

How the residents are helping

A community support WhatsApp group has been created by several residents in Dubai and Sharjah to create effective communication channels for those looking for information. People are not only putting out messages for those who need and are offering help in any way, the group is also providing regular updates on the status of roads.

