Enjoy free-flowing food and drink across six restaurants…

Looking for a wallet-friendly Saturday feast? We think Expo City might just have launched the city’s best value brunch – Brunch City. The limited time brunch will run every Saturday from April 20 until June 8, inviting guests to dine-around six of the destination’s culinary spots from 1pm to 4pm.

Brunch City will be priced at Dhs149 for ladies – as well as teachers and cabin crew, and Dhs199 for gents. The drinks package includes a selection of house wines and spirits, as well as selected cocktails.An additional Dhs49 gets you premium bubbles and bottles.

And as this is a family-friendly affair, the children’s package for those aged five to 15 will be just Dhs49. It’s free for under fives.

Guests will be able to wander – or use the Expo City buggies – to dine their way around six restaurants: Alkebulan, Philly Jawn by Ghostburger, Gup & Shup, Assembly Mezze & Skewers, The Daily at Rove and PXB Rooftop.

Further adding to the playful ambience, roaming magicians and entertainers will entertain guests as they move between venues, and live DJs and musicians set up in each of the restaurants will provide the soundtrack for a fun-filled afternoon.

On the food front, the flavours of Africa are brought to life at Alexander Smalls’ food hall, Alkebulan; while all-American comfort food is the star of the show at Philly Jawn by Ghostburger. Authentic Indian street food is thrown into the mix by Gup & Shup, the new concept by culinary expert Rohit Ghai; and Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavours collide at Assembly Mezze & Skewers, the Expo City concept from the same culinary greats behind Lebanon’s Baron. For fuss-free, laidback bites, head to neighbourhood hangout The Daily at Rove Expo City, where dishes will include fiery tacos, traditional pastas and freshly baked flatbreads. Last up, PXB Rooftop, the plant-based concept with a beautiful outdoor terrace, offers an excellent array of vegan options for plant-based dining.

But that’s not all. After brunch, the party keeps going, as the Saturday Block Party takes place at Expo City’s Mobility District from 4pm. There’s a free drink on arrival for all those wearing their brunch wristbands, and drinks deals from Dhs25 thereafter. It’s all served up to the sound of live DJs including Dane Bowers, Alex Simmons, and Dany Neville on the decks until 6pm.

Brunch City, Expo City Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, April 20 to June 8, Dhs149 ladies, teachers and cabin crew, Dhs199 gents. expocitydubai.com/en/eat-and-drink/