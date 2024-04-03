From gorgeous rooftops to blissful beachfronts…

April is the perfect month for outdoor date nights. And in this category, Dubai delivers. From romantic rooftops to leafy green alfresco terraces, here’s 12 gorgeous date night spots to check out.

Attiko

This sophisticated rooftop on the top of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi oozes date night vibes, with its wrap-around, harbour-facing terrace serving as a lovely spot for an alfresco evening with your significant other. While it might be more of a bar than a restaurant, the menu here shouldn’t be overlooked, with a pan-Asian menu of sharing plates featuring exotic sushis, prettily plated carpaccio’s, and hot dishes like wagyu gyozas and shrimp tempura.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 5pm to 2am Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 3am Fri, 1pm to 3am Sat. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. theattiko.com/dubai

Bussola

Old but gold, Bussola is a relaxed Italian with a beautiful terrace that cascades down from the main restaurant to the palm tree-shaded swimming pool. It’s got a casual, rustic feel, with lush surrounds that instantly make you feel like you’re on holiday. Tuck in to light bites and refreshing cocktails by the bar, or pick one of the big wooden tables and enjoy hearty Italian dishes like generous bowls of homemade pasta and fresh seafood.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

Basko

Basko is a 1960s-inspired Mediterranean restaurant within The Opus that boasts a lively outdoor terrace offering views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. The gorgeous terrace in jewel-hues of ruby and sapphire is dimly lit, filled with foliage and boasts the same retro-feel as the interiors. The perfect spot for an aperitivo or evening dinner, on the menu expect Mediterranean-inspired cuisine such as langoustine risotto, frog Provençal, prime rib and lobster fregola.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodxb

CouCou

CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm, with mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf. While the access – through The View at The Palm gift shop – is a little unusual, your final destination is nothing short of breathtaking. This is a lively date night spot that draws a glamourous crowd, so dress to impress. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, enjoying dinner in a dimly lit booth, or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Flamingo Room by Tashas

One of Dubai’s most popular restaurants for its flawless food and stunning interiors has an outdoor shaded terrace sitting over the turtle lagoon in Jumeirah al Naseem. This alfresco enclave is adorned in the same endless pink and white shades as the restaurant, and is a stunning spot for a date night dinner. On the menu, upmarket international dishes include lobster linguine and calamari Mozambique.

Flamingo Room by Tashas, Jumeirah al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah. 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 244 7278. flamingoroombytashas.com

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is arguably one of Dubai’s most famous date-night spots. Perched on the waterfront, you’ve got the option to sit with your toes in the sand at one of the tables that gaze out to the water, or on the elevated terrace. It’s got a chilled vibe, though the setting makes it an uber-romantic location that’s perfect for sunset. For ultimate wow-factor, take a speedboat from the jetty to 101 for dinner after.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily 3pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

La Cantine

The beautifully lush terrace at La Cantine transports guests away from the bustling city while the skyscrapers rise and into a cosy, intimate space that feels like a secret garden. In these verdant surrounds, guests can enjoy refined French fair for lunch or dinner, like salmon carpaccio, spicy beef bouchées, prawn linguini and more. It’s most romantic at night, when the surrounding lights bathe the terrace in a soft, warm hue.

La Cantine du Faubourg, 1st floor, Emirates Towers, 12pm to 2am Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm and 7pm to 3am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Milos

Fresh seafood, simple ingredients, and incredible garden views transport diners to the Greek seaside at Milos. At the helm of this Greek Mediterranean restaurant at Atlantis The Royal is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality. The seafood market is the centre piece of all Milos restaurants displaying the freshest catch from across the Mediterranean. Must-try dishes include the Milos special, a tower of paper-thin, crispy fried zucchini and eggplant slices over house-made tzatziki, and Greek saganaki cheese. In the cooler months, it’s all best enjoyed on the terrace, with front row seats to the fire and water fountain show.

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 462 555. @milosdubai

Piatti

Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti by the Beach encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace. Go for a long, lazy lunch where fresh seafood is the star of the show, or enjoy an evening dinner date where the shimmering sea and striking skyline provides a twinkling backdrop.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Shimmers

This stunning spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles and a cooked-to-order catch of the day. It’s a casual setting, so you don’t need to dress up, although it sits right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with spectacular views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – so you might want to for the Instagram shots alone.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to midnight daily. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Tamoka

With its beachside setting, tropical decor and pulsing playlist, you would be forgiven for thinking you’ve teleported straight to Tulum at Tamoka. Designed around the theme of the Antilles archipelago, Tamoka’s story is told through Caribbean-inspired dishes and pockets of alfresco seating to match your mood. Tamoka’s warm hospitality and unique setting make it a superb spot for an outdoor date night.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Tasca

Book an alfresco table at sunset in this stunning Portuguese restaurant and you’ll instantly feel worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. There are uninterrupted sea views and a sleek infinity pool, which perfectly reflects the dusky sky. Start with a drink at Infinity Bar, then share flavour-filled Portuguese plates from chef José Avillez.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6.30pm to 11pm, lunch Thu to Sat 12.30pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com