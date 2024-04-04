Gear up for a busy April…

This Eid Al Fitr there are some pretty incredible parties taking place across Dubai. From Arabic superstars to underground DJs who have taken the world by storm – no matter your music preference, we promise there is something for you this Eid.

Here are all of the best parties to check out in Dubai this Eid Al Fitr.

DJ Capo at Galaxy Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Bar (@galaxybardxb)

Kicking off a series of festivities at the ever-electrifying Galaxy Bar. Starting off the lineup is South African DJ Capo, who is known for hits including Africa and Kelaya. He has performed at incredible venues across the globe including Output in New York and Hï Ibiza. He will be taking things off on Thursday, April 11.

DJ Capo, Galaxy Bar, inside Avli by tashas, Gate Village, DIFC. @galaxybardxb

Fisher at elrow XXL

If you saw us at elrow XXL this last year, it’s no surprise to us as just about everybody and anybody was at the massive Dubai festival held in d3 back in January of 2023. The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks at Media City Amphitheatre, promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. Added to the lineup British DJ and producer Eats Everything. He has many hits under his name including Entrance Song, Get Up, Space Raiders, and U (I Got A Feeling) and more. We can also expect to hear from Arielle Free, De La Swing and Toni Varga.

elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, from Dhs350. elrowdubai.com

Abu at SKY2.0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

Opening with a bang, SKY2.0 is coming back bigger and better than ever. Kicking off the opening party is three days of unmatched nightlife, Thursdays and Fridays, hosted by Kenrick Chance and Jack Sleiman, will be their usual electric nights followed by a performance on Saturday by none other than the 3 Daqat hit maker Abu. Then, next weekend, make your way back to the super-club for a performance from none other than UK Rapper Central Cee on Saturday, April 20.

Abu At SKY2.0, Dubai Design. District, Sat Apr 13. Tel: (0)4 587 6333 @sky2.0dubai

Guy Gerber and more at Surf Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

The icon of Ibiza is heading to Dubai this weekend. Guy Gerber will be taking on Surf Club for a night of his hip swaying, feet sunk in the sad vibes. You will know him for hits including What To Do, Bobcat and Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Surf Club, West Palm Beach Palm, Palm Jumeirah. @surfclubdubai

Rema at the Coca-Cola Arena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Hitmaker and star Rema will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday, April 11. This performance will be part of the Afroworld collection of performances. Tickets are already on sale and start from Dhs199. You will know Rema for his iconic hit Calm Down which has a special remix with the pop star Selena Gomez

Rema in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 11. Tickets on sale from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Keinemusik at Playa Pacha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playa Pacha Dubai (@playapachadubai)

To kick things off in unforgettable style, the Five Luxe will throw its first party on Saturday, April 13. Taking over Playa Pacha – the hotel’s chic social pool and private beach – will be two of Keinemusik’s hottest names: Rampa and Adam Port. The first of eight epic Playa Pacha Icons parties to take over the JBR beachfront this year will see the duo of Keinemusik DJs bringing their signature high-energy, electric sets to Dubai.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, 4pm onwards, Saturday April 13, tickets from Dhs400. Tel: (0)58 900 9836 @playapachadubai

Images: Supplied and social