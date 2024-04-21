Those still dealing with issues faced by the severe weather can continue remote learning…

Remote learning will continue for some students and schools in Dubai this week as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced continued distance learning for those still facing issues after the storm.

The KHDA’s X (formerly Twitter) account made the announcement on Sunday, April 21: “As our education community prepares to resume on-site learning, we ask all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities to remain flexible and accommodating to the needs of students, teachers, and staff, and continue offering distance learning for those facing ongoing logistical challenges after the sever weather”.

pic.twitter.com/3jrDkk62S2 — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 21, 2024

The extensive rainfall has resulted in a number of business closures, with remote working and learning regulations issued since Tuesday April 16, as the country looks to recover from the impact. The large amounts of rainfall have seen heavy flooding across the country, closing roads and even halting operations at airports.

More rain on the way

After the UAE’s heaviest rainfall in 75 years, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts more rain to come. The forecast indicates that on Monday, April 22, there is a chance of light rainfall, which may escalate to moderate or even heavy rainfall in some areas on Tuesday. This rainfall is expected to raise temperatures in coastal areas.

Images: Getty