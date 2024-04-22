Queue all your favourite feel-good film tracks…

Just announced, KT Tunstall is set to perform at Bla Bla in Dubai this October. The concert will take place in The Tent on Saturday, October 26 and tickets start from Dhs199.

Suddenly I see

You may know KT Tunstall for her incredible folky pop hits such as Suddenly I See, Other Side of The World, Black Horse and The Cherry Tree as well as countless other classics that will have been featured in films such as the iconic Devil Wears Prada and the 2007 classic Because I Said So.

The details

The performance will take place at The Tent at Bla Bla on Saturday, October 26 and doors will open from 7pm.

Early bird tickets are on sale for Dhs150 and tickets will go live on April 25 at 12pm. After the early bird tickets are sold out, tickets will be priced from Dhs199. Table bookings are available.

Can’t wait until October?

Don’t worry, Dubai is full of incredible performances and concerts that are set to take place sooner rather than later. Taking place this April 28, we have another throw back coming our way with Boyz II Men at the Coca-Cola Arena.

In May there are also some pretty big names hitting the stages. Jason Derulo will also be at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 4 followed by a performance by Shaggy and Backstreet on May 11.

If you’re more of a classical fan, fear not because there are some stellar performances coming to the Dubai Opera this May as well – such as Hans Zimmer live on April 31. You can also catch Pirates of The Caribbean with a live orchestra at the Dubai Opera from May 11 to May 13.

KT Tunstall at the Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Saturday October 26, doors open at 7pm, tickets on sale from April 25, from Dhs199. blabladubai.ae