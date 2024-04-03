New movies to catch in the cinema over the Eid-al-Fitr long weekend
Of family, festivity and the joy of cinema…
This is a very special edition – the Eid-al-Fitr long weekend edition. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
The First Omen
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: April 10
Starring: Charles Dance, Bill Nighy, Ralph Ineson
Book here
The Squealer
Releasing: April 10
Starring: Theo Rossi, Tyrese Gibson, Ronnie Gene Blevins
Book here
Kung Fu Panda 4
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: April 11
Starring: Viola Davis, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman
Book here
Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: April 11
Starring: Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall
This all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. We delve further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.
Book here
The Bricklayer
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: April 11
Starring: Nina Dobrev, Tim Blake Nelson, Aaron Eckhart
The Bricklayer follows a rogue insurgent blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it appear the agency is responsible. As other nations begin turning against the U.S., the CIA must lure Steve Vail – their most brilliant and rebellious operative – out of retirement.
Book here
Images: Socials