Of family, festivity and the joy of cinema…

This is a very special edition – the Eid-al-Fitr long weekend edition. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

The First Omen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)



Releasing: April 10

Starring: Charles Dance, Bill Nighy, Ralph Ineson

Of course a fresh list of new movies needs to have a horror flick. A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Book here

The Squealer

Releasing: April 10

Starring: Theo Rossi, Tyrese Gibson, Ronnie Gene Blevins

A terrifying thriller inspired by real events. When young women begin to disappear across a small town, a police officer and a street-smart social worker follow clues to a remote farm and discover the local butcher has been bringing his work home. Enter the world of a serial killer and experience the blood-curdling horror of a film bound to take your breath away.

Book here

Kung Fu Panda 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kung Fu Panda (@kungfupanda)



Releasing: April 11

Starring: Viola Davis, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman

A cult classic – we won’t hear otherwise and one of the new movies we’re most excited for. After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

Book here

Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godzilla x Kong (@godzillaxkong)



Releasing: April 11

Starring: Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall

This all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. We delve further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Book here

The Bricklayer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)



Releasing: April 11

Starring: Nina Dobrev, Tim Blake Nelson, Aaron Eckhart

The Bricklayer follows a rogue insurgent blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it appear the agency is responsible. As other nations begin turning against the U.S., the CIA must lure Steve Vail – their most brilliant and rebellious operative – out of retirement.

Book here

Images: Socials