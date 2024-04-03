A distinctive iftar menu awaits…

We’re nearly at the end of the Holy Month which means that there are only a few days left to enjoy iftars in Abu Dhabi. At Market at EDITION, you’re treated to a distinctive iftar menu curated by Chef Sheikha Hesa AlKhalifa which blends tradition with contemporary flair, as we taste fresh flavours across a distinctive menu.

While this luxe property in Al Bateen is often celebrated for its steakhouse and a lively lobby lounge, Market EDITION with its casual, all-day dining options serves a traditional, yet exciting set menu for iftar.

For starters, we recommend a simple, time-tested favourite with the chickpea hummus, creamy and light as you begin your meal after a day of fasting. We progress through our meal with the Emirati chicken machboos risotto for mains, packing in traditional flavours with signature risotto stickiness in its texture. You can also enjoy a high-protein lamb ouzi, and barley harees for mains, with rice taking centre stage across both offerings.

Dessert is served with a savoury twist, as we enjoy the Emirati chami cheese cigar plate. For those unfamiliar with the chami cheese variety, this is a traditional, locally-produced cheese variety akin to cottage cheese. If you plan to go the sweet route to round off your iftar, Market at EDITION brings you a plate of the Mejdool dates, served with date syrup and sesame seeds, so you can fill up on a healthful dessert, sans the guilt of a typical offering.

With only a few days to go before the Holy Month ends, book your spot to sample this unique, flavourful spread at Market at EDITION.

What’s On verdict: Sample some of the capital’s most awaited iftar flavours…

Market at EDITION, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs220. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @marketauhedition

Images: Supplied by Abu Dhabi Edition