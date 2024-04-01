From professional boxers to influencers…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. This week, we have two retired undefeated athletic stars, both legends in their own right – Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov – and Italian mum-blogger Chiara Ferragni having a dreamy vacation. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Floyd Mayweather

The former professional boxer and undefeated champion (true story – he actually has an undefeated record) was spotted out and about the city, having dinner at Italian eatery Chic Nonna in DIFC.

@floydmayweather

Chiara Ferragni

The Italian businesswoman, Instagram influencer and founder of a namesake clothing label and beauty brand was spotted vacationing in Dubai, visiting places all over town. She stayed at the Bvlgari Hotel and visited Dubai Mall, the Miracle Garden, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and even spent a night in the desert.

@chiaraferragni

Khabib Nurmagomedov

The retired undefeated MMA champion seems to be spending the holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai, exploring the city. He was spotted playing padel at Nas Sports, dining out with his coach at scenic seafood spot Bordo Mavi and checking out the mosques in the city.

@khabib_nurmagomedov

