It’s beginning to look a lot like… Wait, hang on…

It’s time to dig out the fashion crime sweaters, dust off the Yule log and de-thaw the Bublé because the countdown to Christmas has begun. And if you think April is too early for the first furtive footsteps of festive glee, or that – the weather outside being frightful – might have tripped some essential circuit in my brain – well you might have a case… A case of the humbugs.

Somewhere in my memory

Just over a week ago we received the incredibly sad news that beloved Gates Hospitality venues Publique and folly would be closing their doors at Madinat Jumeirah for good. But as proud banner carriers for the bon-vivant movement, the farewell was never going to be a drawn-out and sullen affair.

Publique, rightly and appropriately, wants its exit to be a memorable event – a swan song that leaves you remembering it at its best and happiest. As an Alpine-themed restaurant (serving up an obnoxiously good pot of fondu), it’s always been evocative of a winter wonderland with strong spiritual links to snow, cosy corners, and (outside of Trivial Pursuit disputes) good cheer. It has Christmas in its soul, is what I’m saying, which made it an essential nice list tick on the run up to December 25 for all Dubai residents.

Well I wish it could be Christmas (everyday)

In celebration of that, from April 21 until it closes on April 30, you’ll be able to have yourself a merry little Christmas every single day at Publique. There’s an all-day, erry day festive brunch complete with eggnog, mulled wine, turkey and more trimmings than you can shake a franticly shedding pine stick at. There are even whispers that jolly old Santa Claus will be taking leave from his North Pole sweatshop for a special visit.

It’s priced at Dhs225 for the soft package, Dhs345 for the house, and Dhs395 for the sparkling – based on a three-hour seating.

Last Christmas

But the big day, the December 25 of the final festive #slay ride, will fall on Saturday April 27 – a no-jingle-bells-barred Christmas party brunch from 1pm to 4pm in collaboration with DJ, Jon Besant. Priced at Dhs245 for the soft package, Dhs345 for the house, and Dhs395 for the sparkling.

That’s not all from the Publique team, there’ll be running a range of special offers over the next two weeks and and an Old Skool Party brunch this Saturday April 20.

Don’t let the bells end

But is it the end? Or just the beginning? There might be a whole lot more in the Gates Hospitality sack of leisure gifts, Naim Maadad, Chief Executive and founder of the hospitality group went on record to say “we have now decided that it is time for the next chapter in the stories of folly and Publique”.

All I want for Christmas, is this.

Images: Provided