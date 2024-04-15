UAE Weather: Remote working announced for all Dubai schools and government workers

The announcement comes in anticipation of harsh weather conditions over the next two days…

There is rain currently lashing Sharjah and Ajman, with light to moderate rain over Ras Al Khaimah. However, while we are currently dry here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we too can expect rain, lightning and thunder starting April 15 in the evening and lasting until April 16 in the afternoon.

Private schools and Dubai government entities

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai issued a statement calling for all Dubai government employees and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16.

The announcement came via Sheikh Hamdan’s official X (previously, Twitter) channel and was reposted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Due to upcoming weather conditions, we have instructed all Dubai Government entities and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 15, 2024

As per the KHDA, “Following the announcement by His Highness @HamdanMohammed, all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities will offer distance learning on Tuesday, April 16. Stay safe everyone.”

Public schools

Due to the harsh weather conditions, the Emirates School Establishment has announced remote learning for all government schools in the country on Tuesday, April 16 and 17, 2024.

نظرًا للظروف الجوية الحالية، قررت مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي اعتماد نظام التعليم عن بُعد لكافة المدارس الحكومية بالدولة يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء، الموافقين لـ 16 و17 من أبريل 2024، وذلك حفاظاً على سلامة الطلبة والهيئة التدريسية. pic.twitter.com/IrndiVUvGk — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) April 15, 2024

An official post from Emirates School Establishment on social media platform X (previously called Twitter) states, ‘Due to the current weather conditions, the Emirates School Establishment decided to adopt distance education for all government schools in the country on Tuesday, April 16 and 17, 2024. This is to ensure the safety of all students and teachers.’

We can also expect a sharp drop in temperatures, so definitely dig out your (and your little ones) jackets from the back of the closet along with those umbrellas if you are heading out.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), in Dubai, the temperatures will drop to 22 degrees C, while Abu Dhabi will face 27 degrees C temperatures on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Hail is also expected during this time.

