fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
CINEMA
CULTURE
PODCAST
search icon
MORE  more button icon

UAE Weather: Remote working announced for all Dubai schools and government workers

News
Weather
Avatar photo
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
1 hour ago

The announcement comes in anticipation of harsh weather conditions over the next two days…

There is rain currently lashing Sharjah and Ajman, with light to moderate rain over Ras Al Khaimah. However, while we are currently dry here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we too can expect rain, lightning and thunder starting April 15 in the evening and lasting until April 16 in the afternoon.

Private schools and Dubai government entities

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai issued a statement calling for all Dubai government employees and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16.

The announcement came via Sheikh Hamdan’s official X (previously, Twitter) channel and was reposted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

As per the KHDA, “Following the announcement by His Highness @HamdanMohammed, all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities will offer distance learning on Tuesday, April 16. Stay safe everyone.”

Public schools

Due to the harsh weather conditions, the Emirates School Establishment has announced remote learning for all government schools in the country on Tuesday, April 16 and 17, 2024.

An official post from Emirates School Establishment on social media platform X (previously called Twitter) states, ‘Due to the current weather conditions, the Emirates School Establishment decided to adopt distance education for all government schools in the country on Tuesday, April 16 and 17, 2024. This is to ensure the safety of all students and teachers.’

We can also expect a sharp drop in temperatures, so definitely dig out your (and your little ones) jackets from the back of the closet along with those umbrellas if you are heading out.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), in Dubai, the temperatures will drop to 22 degrees C, while Abu Dhabi will face 27 degrees C temperatures on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Hail is also expected during this time.

More on the weather and current temperatures here.

If you’re staying safe and dry from the rain indoors at home, here’s what you can check out on Netflix this April.

Stay safe, folks.

Featured image: Getty Images

News
Weather
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
UAE Weather: Remote working announced for all Dubai schools and government workers
UAE weather: More rain on the way this week
Spa review: Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host UFC 308 on October 26
The Big Book Sale in Dubai: Get up to 75 per cent off books this week
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT